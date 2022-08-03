Impinj to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced its participation in the following conferences:

Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022: Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:45 a.m. ET / 7:45 a.m. PT.

Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022: Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT.

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022: Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO and Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentations will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

