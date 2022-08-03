Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Impinj, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PI   US4532041096

IMPINJ, INC.

(PI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
92.18 USD   +6.57%
07/28SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Overcome Early Weakness, Ending with Strong Gains
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impinj to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/03/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced its participation in the following conferences:

  • Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022: Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:45 a.m. ET / 7:45 a.m. PT.
  • Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022: Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT.
  • Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.
  • Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022: Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO and Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentations will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about IMPINJ, INC.
08/02INSIDER SELL : Impinj
MT
08/02INSIDER SELL : Impinj
MT
07/28SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Overcome Early Weakness, Ending with Strong Gains
MT
07/28SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
07/28Goldman Sachs Raises Impinj's Price Target to $89 From $78, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/28Lake Street Adjusts Impinj Price Target to $94 From $87, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/28Needham Adjusts Price Target on Impinj to $102 From $96, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
07/28Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Impinj to $100 From $80, Reiterates Overweight Ra..
MT
07/27Impinj Q2 Tops Estimates, Q3 Guidance Ahead -- Stock Rises 11% After-Hours
MT
07/27IMPINJ : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on IMPINJ, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 245 M - -
Net income 2022 -35,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -61,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 214 M 2 214 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,0x
EV / Sales 2023 8,14x
Nbr of Employees 332
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart IMPINJ, INC.
Impinj, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 86,50 $
Average target price 93,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cary L. Baker Chief Financial Officer
Steve Sanghi Chairman
Hussein Mecklai Chief Operating Officer
Gregory Sessler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPINJ, INC.-2.48%2 214
NVIDIA CORPORATION-37.01%463 894
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.00%426 338
BROADCOM INC.-20.17%214 512
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.38%165 115
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.13%161 927