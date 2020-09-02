Implanet : Will Publish Its Financial Results For H1 2020 on September 15th, 2020, After Market Close and Will Hold a Conference Call in French

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today informs the market that it will publish its 2020 half year financial results on September 15th, 2020 at 5:45pm CEST (Paris time).

On this occasion, Ludovic Lastennet, Chief Executive Officer and David Dieumegard, Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call in French on the same day, Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, at 6:15pm CEST (Paris time), to answer questions from analysts and investors.

To access the conference call in French, please dial +33 (0) 1 70 71 01 59 then the pin code 85 01 50 33 # and follow the instructions.

To access the replay in French, which will be available for a 90-day period, please dial: +33 (0) 1 72 72 74 02 then the pin code: 41 89 49 903 #.

Upcoming financial events:

- H1 2020 results, September 15, 2020 after market close

- Q3 2020 revenue, October 13, 2020 after market close

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ® implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet’s tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 36 staff and recorded 2019 sales of €7.4 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

