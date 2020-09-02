Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Implanet    ALIMP   FR0013470168

IMPLANET

(ALIMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Implanet : Will Publish Its Financial Results For H1 2020 on September 15th, 2020, After Market Close and Will Hold a Conference Call in French

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today informs the market that it will publish its 2020 half year financial results on September 15th, 2020 at 5:45pm CEST (Paris time).

On this occasion, Ludovic Lastennet, Chief Executive Officer and David Dieumegard, Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call in French on the same day, Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, at 6:15pm CEST (Paris time), to answer questions from analysts and investors.

To access the conference call in French, please dial +33 (0) 1 70 71 01 59 then the pin code 85 01 50 33 # and follow the instructions.

To access the replay in French, which will be available for a 90-day period, please dial: +33 (0) 1 72 72 74 02 then the pin code: 41 89 49 903 #.

Upcoming financial events:

- H1 2020 results, September 15, 2020 after market close

- Q3 2020 revenue, October 13, 2020 after market close

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ® implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet’s tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 36 staff and recorded 2019 sales of €7.4 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IMPLANET
11:46aIMPLANET : Will Publish Its Financial Results For H1 2020 on September 15th, 202..
BU
07/21IMPLANET : in Partnership With KICo, Begins Marketing The MADISON Knee Range in ..
BU
07/16IMPLANET : Extends Its JAZZ Cap® Intellectual Property to Japan
BU
07/09IMPLANET : announces H1 2020 revenue
PU
07/07IMPLANET : Announces H1 2020 Revenue
BU
07/07IMPLANET : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
07/02IMPLANET : half-yearly sales release
06/09IMPLANET : CE marking renewed into 2024 for IMPLANET MADISON knee prosthesis and..
PU
06/09IMPLANET : CE Marking Renewed into 2024 for IMPLANET MADISONTM Knee Prosthesis a..
BU
05/18IMPLANET : enters into exclusive negotiations to sell its “MADISON” ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,60 M 7,81 M 7,81 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,59 M 4,29 M 4,24 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart IMPLANET
Duration : Period :
Implanet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPLANET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,44 €
Last Close Price 1,07 €
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Ludovic Lastennet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Gérard Galvez Chairman
David Dieumegard Chief Financial Officer
Régis Le Couedic Director-Research & Development
Céline Casana Head-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPLANET1,456.91%4
STRYKER CORPORATION-5.67%74 381
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-17.49%17 743
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-0.82%3 917
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.81.33%3 549
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.66.99%3 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group