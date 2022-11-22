Implanet : Inside Information / Other news releases

Press release

IMPLANET signs an exclusive distribution contract for

SMTP Technology Co.'s ultrasonic surgical scalpel in France

SMTP Technology Co., a Sanyou Medical subsidiary, is a Chinese company specialized in manufacturing and marketing ultrasonic medical equipment

Exclusive distribution agreement covering healthcare facilities in France

Bordeaux, Boston, November 22, 2022 - 6:00 pm CET: IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PMEequity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral implants, today announces the signing of an agreement with SMTP Technology Co., a high-techmedical device company specialized in the manufacturing and marketing of ultrasonic medical equipment, for the exclusive distribution of its latest generation ultrasonic surgical scalpel in France.

Adam Li, GMA & International Business Manager at SMTP Technology Co., stated: "We are delighted with the signing of this contract tying us to IMPLANET, which will henceforth ensure the distribution of our latest generation ultrasonic surgical scalpel. This innovative solution will increase surgical efficiency while ensuring greater patient safety. Thanks to this collaboration with IMPLANET, a company recognized for its expertise in the field of spine surgery and its foothold in French medical centers, we are strengthening the credibility of our solutions for their international deployment".

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET's Chief Executive Officer, added: "This latest contract, which comes close on the heels of the commercial and technological partnership signed with Sanyou Medical, further emphasizes the pertinence of our repositioning on the spine market. The surgical scalpel developed by SMTP, through its innovation and ease of use, should meet the needs of surgeons and patients alike. IMPLANET is proud to be able to work with one of the only players in the world capable of developing this type of product based on ultrasound".

The ultrasonic surgical scalpel developed by SMTP Technology Co. can support both open surgery, minimally invasive surgery and endoscopic intervertebral spine surgery. This product, which has been granted marketing clearance in China, the European Union and the United States, stands out through its innovative design, guaranteeing enhanced surgical safety. Thanks to the smaller amplitude of its cutting tip, the scalpel cuts bone tissue by the acceleration of hundreds of thousands of mechanical vibrations per second while sparing soft tissue.

The agreement signed today between IMPLANET and SMTP Technology Co. follows the signing of the distribution contract and technological partnership with Sanyou Medical, of which SMTP Technology Co. is a subsidiary. This new agreement gives IMPLANET exclusive rights to distribute the scalpel on the French market.

