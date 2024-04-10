Implanet: first-quarter sales up slightly

Implanet, a manufacturer of implants for orthopedic surgery, last night reported a slight 1% increase in first-quarter sales to 2.22 million euros.



In a press release, the medical technology company said it had benefited from good sales momentum in its domestic market, France, where sales growth reached 10%.



But in the United States, where the company has undertaken a reorganization of sales management following poor performance in the region, sales nevertheless fell by 32%.



At the end of March, the company's cash position stood at 2.24 million euros, an amount deemed sufficient to cover its financing needs for the next twelve months.



Two months ago, the company raised 5.5 million euros in capital.



In terms of outlook, Implanet says it intends to revitalize its presence in the United States, while strengthening its market dynamics and product offering.



Listed on the Paris Bourse, the share lost over 6% on Wednesday following this quarterly publication.



