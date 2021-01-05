EQS-Adhoc : Implenia wins major order for A7 Altona Tunnel in Hamburg

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Implenia wins major order for A7 Altona Tunnel in Hamburg
05-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Implenia, together with project partner HOCHTIEF, has been awarded the
contract to build the 2.2-kilometre-long Altona noise protection tunnel on
the A7 motorway in Hamburg. The net contract is worth a total of around EUR
580 million. Implenia will take the commercial lead on the project, working
as part of a joint venture in which HOCHTIEF has the technical lead.
*Dietlikon, **5 January 2021* - The enlargement of the motorway to eight
lanes between the Hamburg-Othmarschen and Hamburg-Volkspark junctions will
close the gap between the current A7 expansion projects north and south of
the Elbtunnel. The top of the 2,230-metre Altona noise protection tunnel
will be covered with allotments, greenery and parks, which will also serve
to reconnect the two neighbouring districts of Othmarschen and Bahrenfeld.
The eight-year project is scheduled to start in April this year. DEGES
(Deutsche Einheit Fernstrassenplanungs und -bau GmbH), the project
management company that plans and builds highways for its owners - the
federal government and twelve federal states - is the client. Implenia is
taking the commercial lead on the project, which is worth a net total of
around EUR 580 million, in a joint venture with HOCHTIEF, which has the
technical lead. Implenia has a 35 percent share of the overall contract
volume.
*In partnership to improve urban transport infrastructure*
The project is an important part of the renewal and improvement of
infrastructure on one of Germany's main traffic arteries. It will also
improve the quality of life of residents living near the road, thanks to the
comprehensive noise protection measures, as well as everyone in Hamburg who
can enjoy the new green space in future.
Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering at Implenia: 'We were able
to identify numerous optimisation opportunities during the tendering
process, which began in November 2019. This allowed us, among other things,
to bring forward parts of the detailed design work and systematically
incorporate the results of more than 30 coordination meetings into the
project calculations. This meant we could significantly reduce the project
risks for everyone involved and create a good basis for working together for
the next eight years until the project reaches a successful conclusion.'
*Investors' Agenda:*
3 March 2021: Annual results 2020, analysts and media conference
30 March 2021: Annual General Meeting
