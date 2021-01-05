Log in
EQS-Adhoc : Implenia wins major order for A7 Altona Tunnel in Hamburg

01/05/2021 | 01:01am EST
 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders 
Implenia wins major order for A7 Altona Tunnel in Hamburg 
 
05-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Implenia, together with project partner HOCHTIEF, has been awarded the 
contract to build the 2.2-kilometre-long Altona noise protection tunnel on 
the A7 motorway in Hamburg. The net contract is worth a total of around EUR 
580 million. Implenia will take the commercial lead on the project, working 
as part of a joint venture in which HOCHTIEF has the technical lead. 
 
*Dietlikon, **5 January 2021* - The enlargement of the motorway to eight 
lanes between the Hamburg-Othmarschen and Hamburg-Volkspark junctions will 
close the gap between the current A7 expansion projects north and south of 
the Elbtunnel. The top of the 2,230-metre Altona noise protection tunnel 
will be covered with allotments, greenery and parks, which will also serve 
to reconnect the two neighbouring districts of Othmarschen and Bahrenfeld. 
 
The eight-year project is scheduled to start in April this year. DEGES 
(Deutsche Einheit Fernstrassenplanungs und -bau GmbH), the project 
management company that plans and builds highways for its owners - the 
federal government and twelve federal states - is the client. Implenia is 
taking the commercial lead on the project, which is worth a net total of 
around EUR 580 million, in a joint venture with HOCHTIEF, which has the 
technical lead. Implenia has a 35 percent share of the overall contract 
volume. 
 
*In partnership to improve urban transport infrastructure* 
 
The project is an important part of the renewal and improvement of 
infrastructure on one of Germany's main traffic arteries. It will also 
improve the quality of life of residents living near the road, thanks to the 
comprehensive noise protection measures, as well as everyone in Hamburg who 
can enjoy the new green space in future. 
 
Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering at Implenia: 'We were able 
to identify numerous optimisation opportunities during the tendering 
process, which began in November 2019. This allowed us, among other things, 
to bring forward parts of the detailed design work and systematically 
incorporate the results of more than 30 coordination meetings into the 
project calculations. This meant we could significantly reduce the project 
risks for everyone involved and create a good basis for working together for 
the next eight years until the project reaches a successful conclusion.' 
 
*Contact for Investors and Analysts:* 
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 29 99, ir@implenia.com 
 
*Contact for media:* 
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com 
 
*Investors' Agenda:* 
3 March 2021: Annual results 2020, analysts and media conference 
30 March 2021: Annual General Meeting 
 
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, 
Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future 
generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex 
infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 
2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction 
tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled 
consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated 
leading multi-national construction and real estate service provider. With 
its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the 
Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric 
support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses 
on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial 
success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its 
headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 10,000 people 
across Europe and posted revenue of over CHF 4.4 billion in 2019. The 
company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More 
information can be found at implenia.com. 
 
End of ad hoc announcement 
Language:    English 
Company:     Implenia AG 
             Industriestrasse 24 
             8305 Dietlikon 
             Switzerland 
Phone:       +41 58 474 74 74 
E-mail:      info@implenia.com 
Internet:    www.implenia.com 
ISIN:        CH0023868554 
Valor:       A0JEGJ 
Listed:      SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158423 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
 
1158423 05-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

