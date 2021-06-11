EQS-Adhoc : Asset-light strategy - Implenia sells its Equipment & Technology Services (ETS) unit in Austria to SiteLog Infra

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Mergers & Acquisitions
Asset-light strategy - Implenia sells its Equipment & Technology Services (ETS) unit in Austria to SiteLog Infra
11-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SiteLog Infra GmbH is acquiring Implenia's Equipment & Technology Services (ETS) unit in Austria. This is the latest
step in the realisation of Implenia's asset-light strategy.
Dietlikon, 11 June 2021 - Implenia is selling its Austrian Equipment & Technology Services unit (ETS, also
'Maschinentechnik') to SiteLog Infra GmbH, a subsidiary of German company Zech Group. The new owner is taking on 14
employees, all the machinery and equipment, as well as the existing lease agreement for the premises. Implenia is
selling the ETS unit in Austria to new owners in line with its asset-light strategy and its focus on core business.
Implenia will be concentrating in future on integrated construction and real estate services in Switzerland and
Germany. In other markets it will provide tunnelling and associated infrastructure projects. Implenia will increasingly
source the kind of support services provided by ETS Austria from external partners.
SiteLog Infra provides construction logistics and building site infrastructure services across the whole DACH region
and Denmark. SiteLog has been a customer of ETS Austria for many years, and the acquisition fits well with its
strategy. The employees of ETS Austria will find that the company provides ideal conditions for their professional
development.
The acquisition was completed yesterday and SiteLog Infra takes over operational responsibility for the business with
immediate effect.
Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com
Dates for investors:
17 August 2021: Media and analysts' conference on the half-year results
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces
and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure
projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of
construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and
execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service
provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major
projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on
customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental
responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and
posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554).
More information can be found at implenia.com.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of ad hoc announcement
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Implenia AG
Industriestrasse 24
8305 Dietlikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 474 74 74
E-mail: info@implenia.com
Internet: www.implenia.com
ISIN: CH0023868554
Valor: A0JEGJ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1206838
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
=------------
1206838 11-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206838&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 11, 2021 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT)