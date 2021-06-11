Log in
    IMPN   CH0023868554

IMPLENIA AG

(IMPN)
EQS-Adhoc : Asset-light strategy - Implenia sells its Equipment & Technology Services (ETS) unit in Austria to SiteLog Infra

06/11/2021 | 01:03am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Mergers & Acquisitions 
Asset-light strategy - Implenia sells its Equipment & Technology Services (ETS) unit in Austria to SiteLog Infra 
11-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
SiteLog Infra GmbH is acquiring Implenia's Equipment & Technology Services (ETS) unit in Austria. This is the latest 
step in the realisation of Implenia's asset-light strategy. 
Dietlikon, 11 June 2021 - Implenia is selling its Austrian Equipment & Technology Services unit (ETS, also 
'Maschinentechnik') to SiteLog Infra GmbH, a subsidiary of German company Zech Group. The new owner is taking on 14 
employees, all the machinery and equipment, as well as the existing lease agreement for the premises. Implenia is 
selling the ETS unit in Austria to new owners in line with its asset-light strategy and its focus on core business. 
Implenia will be concentrating in future on integrated construction and real estate services in Switzerland and 
Germany. In other markets it will provide tunnelling and associated infrastructure projects. Implenia will increasingly 
source the kind of support services provided by ETS Austria from external partners. 
SiteLog Infra provides construction logistics and building site infrastructure services across the whole DACH region 
and Denmark. SiteLog has been a customer of ETS Austria for many years, and the acquisition fits well with its 
strategy. The employees of ETS Austria will find that the company provides ideal conditions for their professional 
development. 
The acquisition was completed yesterday and SiteLog Infra takes over operational responsibility for the business with 
immediate effect. 
Contact for media: 
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com 
 
Contact for Investors and Analysts: 
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com 
Dates for investors: 
17 August 2021:     Media and analysts' conference on the half-year results 
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces 
and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure 
projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of 
construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and 
execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service 
provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major 
projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on 
customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental 
responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and 
posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). 
More information can be found at implenia.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Implenia AG 
              Industriestrasse 24 
              8305 Dietlikon 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 58 474 74 74 
E-mail:       info@implenia.com 
Internet:     www.implenia.com 
ISIN:         CH0023868554 
Valor:        A0JEGJ 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1206838 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1206838 11-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206838&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2021 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.06% 34466.24 Delayed Quote.13.05%
IMPLENIA AG -1.10% 23.4 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
