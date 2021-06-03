EQS-Adhoc : Industry leader in Sustainalytics' sustainability rating

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Rating/Sustainability
Industry leader in Sustainalytics' sustainability rating
03-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Implenia has been awarded an outstanding 84 points and continues to build on its leadership position on environmental,
social and governance issues
Dietlikon, 3 June 2021 - In its new ratings Sustainalytics, a leading global research and analysis firm for
environmental, social and governance issues, has awarded Implenia 84 points for 2020. This is an improvement of five
points on the previous year and strengthens Implenia's position as leader within the 'Construction & Engineering'
industry. The company achieved a leading position in all three areas: environmental, social and governance.
'We believe this outstanding result confirms that we are on the right track with our ambitious approach; we remain very
committed to this approach with our new sustainability goals,' says Anita Eckardt, Chair of the Sustainability
Committee. 'From the CO[2] reductions required to achieve climate neutrality, to the most sustainable possible supply
chain and the implementation of a circular economy, the twelve new goals cover a broad spectrum of the things we want
to achieve in the years to come.'
In 2018 Implenia became the first industrial company in Switzerland to link its credit margin to its sustainability
performance as measured by Sustainalytics. The company's many years of work on sustainability thus also has a financial
impact. Thanks to its very good current rating, Implenia can access financing on more favourable terms and is a pioneer
of 'green' credit financing.
A summary of the Sustainalytics report can be downloaded here: Company Report (implenia.com)
Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com
Dates for investors:
17 August 2021: Media and analysts' conference on the half-year results
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces
and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure
projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of
construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and
execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service
provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major
projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on
customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental
responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and
posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554).
More information can be found at implenia.com.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of ad hoc announcement
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Implenia AG
Industriestrasse 24
8305 Dietlikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 474 74 74
E-mail: info@implenia.com
Internet: www.implenia.com
ISIN: CH0023868554
Valor: A0JEGJ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1203881
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
=------------
1203881 03-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203881&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 03, 2021 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT)