EQS-Adhoc : Industry leader in Sustainalytics' sustainability rating

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Rating/Sustainability Industry leader in Sustainalytics' sustainability rating 03-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Implenia has been awarded an outstanding 84 points and continues to build on its leadership position on environmental, social and governance issues Dietlikon, 3 June 2021 - In its new ratings Sustainalytics, a leading global research and analysis firm for environmental, social and governance issues, has awarded Implenia 84 points for 2020. This is an improvement of five points on the previous year and strengthens Implenia's position as leader within the 'Construction & Engineering' industry. The company achieved a leading position in all three areas: environmental, social and governance. 'We believe this outstanding result confirms that we are on the right track with our ambitious approach; we remain very committed to this approach with our new sustainability goals,' says Anita Eckardt, Chair of the Sustainability Committee. 'From the CO[2] reductions required to achieve climate neutrality, to the most sustainable possible supply chain and the implementation of a circular economy, the twelve new goals cover a broad spectrum of the things we want to achieve in the years to come.' In 2018 Implenia became the first industrial company in Switzerland to link its credit margin to its sustainability performance as measured by Sustainalytics. The company's many years of work on sustainability thus also has a financial impact. Thanks to its very good current rating, Implenia can access financing on more favourable terms and is a pioneer of 'green' credit financing. A summary of the Sustainalytics report can be downloaded here: Company Report (implenia.com) Contact for media: Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts: Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for investors: 17 August 2021: Media and analysts' conference on the half-year results As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Implenia AG Industriestrasse 24 8305 Dietlikon Switzerland Phone: +41 58 474 74 74 E-mail: info@implenia.com Internet: www.implenia.com ISIN: CH0023868554 Valor: A0JEGJ Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1203881 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

