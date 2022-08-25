Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Implenia AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMPN   CH0023868554

IMPLENIA AG

(IMPN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:42 2022-08-25 am EDT
28.58 CHF   -0.26%
05:28aGREEN VILLAGE : Sale of an office building and start of the second development phase
PU
08/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Lowe's, Target, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon...
MS
08/17TRANSCRIPT : Implenia AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green Village: Sale of an office building and start of the second development phase

08/25/2022 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following steady work together over ten years, the WCC and Implenia have achieved a major milestone in the development and realisation of Green Village, a sustainable real estate project in the heart of international Geneva. The sale of the nine-storey "Kyoto" building - each storey having a gross floor area of some 1,250 m² - to Swiss Life Investment Foundation at the end of June is a major success. It follows on from the successful sale in 2020 of the "Montreal" residential building and its 48 freehold flats, to be delivered this year. These two buildings together represent the first phase of the Green Village project.

A new dimension

The success of the first phase against a challenging economic background (COVID pandemic, a receding office market, the conflict in Ukraine and rising interest rates) is a reward for the close and fruitful collaboration between the WCC, owner of the land, and Implenia, developer and builder of Green Village since 2012. The arrival of "Kyoto's" new owner - Swiss Life Investment Foundation, one of Switzerland's largest institutional real estate investors - allows the development of the Green Village site to take a significant step towards the creation of a neighbourhood which will be a model of its kind in sustainability. Scheduled for delivery in June 2024, "Kyoto", in common with the buildings of the second phase, will be certified under the SNBS Swiss Sustainable Building Standard.

The second phase comprises four buildings: the renovated Ecumenical Centre, headquarters of the WCC, with works scheduled between 2024 and 2026, the "Lima" building, which will be built at the same time and will house the WCC's sister organisations, as well as WCC's tenants, the 250 rooms hotel/hotel-residence "Rio" and the seven-storey "Stockholm" office block, which is being sold on a per-floor freehold basis, each having 1,250 m² or so of gross floor area. In all, the fitted-out premises in "Stockholm" offer 9,000 m² of office space. Marketing of the floors is underway; several international organisations have already expressed their interest and negotiations are underway.

Sustainability at the heart of the project

Green Village aims to become an attractive, sustainable place to live and work in Grand-Saconnex. With a new conference centre, and the Promenade de la Paix through the natural parks, the scene is set for international work, as well as intergenerational interactions. Green Village uses the One Planet Living principles developed by Bioregional and WWF International. The neighbourhood's sustainability performance is certified by the Swiss Association for Sustainable Neighbourhoods, founded by WFF Switzerland and Implenia. A first audit, assessing the planning for phase one, has been successfully completed.

Each Green Village building will symbolically bear the name of a city which hosted a significant international climate change conference: Kyoto, Montreal, Rio, Lima, Durban and Stockholm.

For more information

Green-Village

Reference

Disclaimer

Implenia AG published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 09:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMPLENIA AG
05:28aGREEN VILLAGE : Sale of an office building and start of the second development phase
PU
08/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Lowe's, Target, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon...
MS
08/17TRANSCRIPT : Implenia AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
CI
08/17Implenia AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/17Implenia Logs Growth In H1 Income, Raises FY22 EBIT Outlook
MT
08/17Implenia stronger after transformation – significantly higher profit in first hal..
EQ
08/17Implenia AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
08/17IMPLENIA : stronger after transformation – significantly higher profit in first half..
PU
08/17IMPLENIA : Half-Year Report 2022
PU
08/16Implenia JV Wins $491 Million Road Tunnel Construction Project in Switzerland
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMPLENIA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 585 M 3 712 M 3 712 M
Net income 2022 77,9 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
Net Debt 2022 195 M 202 M 202 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 528 M 547 M 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 7 653
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart IMPLENIA AG
Duration : Period :
Implenia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPLENIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 28,65 CHF
Average target price 30,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Wyss Chief Executive Officer
Jens Vollmar President & Head-Buildings Division
Stefan Baumgärtner Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Ulrich Meister Non-Executive Chairman
Stephan Burkart Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPLENIA AG38.01%547
VINCI0.01%52 378
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.09%33 352
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.60%30 081
QUANTA SERVICES26.56%20 754
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-3.45%19 119