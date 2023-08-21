Glattpark (Opfikon), 21 August 2023 - Division Implenia Real Estate investigated 36 of its own development projects in Switzerland to find out how carbon-neutral buildings can be realised. This study identifies the key levers in decarbonising buildings over their entire lifecycle, in terms of the emissions released during their construction and use. These levers have been incorporated into a white paper.

The real-estate sector is responsible for around 36% of primary energy consumption and 37% of greenhouse-gas emissions. In order to achieve the target of 1.5 °C set in the Paris Agreement by 2050 and to reduce global carbon emissions, decarbonisation must become the focal point of both real-estate development and construction.

The analysis of real estate development projects has demonstrated that the key levers for decarbonisation are to be found in the early planning phase, starting with the choice of location. If the location's conditions are unsuited to renewable energies, it is much more difficult to achieve net-zero emissions. Building parameters established at an early stage such as shape, compactness, orientation, basements and support structure also have a significant impact on the emissions targets.

"With the right combination of location, design, the use of renewable energies, intelligent systems and environmentally friendly materials, we develop buildings in which future generations can live and work sustainably", said Marc Lyon, Head Real Estate Development Switzerland at Implenia.

You can download the full white paper here

