    IMPN   CH0023868554

IMPLENIA AG

(IMPN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06/02 11:30:09 am EDT
20.75 CHF   -0.48%
01:03aImplenia builds new connecting tunnel for Stockholm metro
EQ
01:02aIMPLENIA : builds new connecting tunnel for Stockholm metro
PU
06/01IMPLENIA : New bridge for Baden thanks to complex longitudinal and transverse shifting
PU
Implenia builds new connecting tunnel for Stockholm metro

06/03/2022 | 01:03am EDT
Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Implenia builds new connecting tunnel for Stockholm metro

03.06.2022 / 07:00

Implenia wins contract for connecting tunnel to metro depot in Stockholm | large, complex and sustainable infrastructure project | expertise in tunnelling and concrete works | total contract volume of around CHF 98 million

Glattpark (Opfikon), 3 June 2022 ? Region Stockholm, Förvaltning för utbyggd tunnelbana ? the state-owned company responsible for Stockholm?s subway infrastructure, awarded Implenia the contract to build the connecting tunnel to the expanded metro depot in Stockholm, Högdalen. The total contract volume amounts to SEK 1 billion, around CHF 98 million.

Connecting tracks to Farstagrenen and parking area
The project consists of building the required infrastructure to connect the expanded depot to the existing metro track Farstagrenen. A new concrete tunnel and trough will be planned and built at the connection point to Farstagrenen. The rock tunnel consists of approximately 2?000 m of track tunnel and a 500 m long underground parking area for trains. The tunnel is being built in a densely populated urban area and close to other railway tracks using blasting technology. Implenia will also equip the tunnel with the required installations for electrical and telecommunication systems, control systems, ventilation and fire sprinklers. 

Large, complex and sustainable infrastructure project in line with Implenia?s strategy
?We are very proud of being chosen for this large, complex and multidisciplinary infrastructure project, fully in line with our strategy, and thank our client Region Stockholm, Förvaltning för utbyggd tunnelbana for their trust in Implenia. We are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration on the project and are glad to bring in our longstanding tunnelling expertise as well as our skills in project management and sustainability,? says Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering and member of the Implenia Executive Committee. 

Implenia will plan and build the tunnel according to CEEQUAL sustainability standards, one of the client?s requirements. Planning and realization will be based on a BIM model (building information modeling) and delivered using the Lean Construction method. 

Visualization of the BIM model of the connecting tunnel for Stockholm metro (image: ©Implenia).

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com 

 

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com 

Dates for investors:
17 August 2022:       Half-year results 2022, Analysts? and Media Conference
1 March 2023:          Annual results 2022, Analysts? and Media Conference

As Switzerland?s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Implenia AG
Industriestrasse 24
8305 Dietlikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 474 74 74
E-mail: info@implenia.com
Internet: www.implenia.com
ISIN: CH0023868554
Valor: A0JEGJ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1367825

 
End of News EQS News Service

1367825  03.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1367825&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
