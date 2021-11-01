Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/29 11:31:54 am
18.68 CHF   -0.53%
02:47aImplenia confirms positive outlook
PU
02:16aImplenia Targets At Least $109 Million EBIT In 2021
MT
02:02aImplenia confirme ses prévisions favorables
DJ
Implenia confirms positive outlook

11/01/2021 | 02:47am EDT
Implenia confirms EBIT guidance for 2021 | the Group intends to further strengthen the equity base by at least CHF 80 million in 2022 | the Group is well positioned to evaluate the best options to refinance the convertible bond that matures in June 2022

Glattpark (Opfikon), 1. November 2021 - In October last year, Implenia has sharpened and accelerated its strategy execution in order to become a stronger and sustainably profitable company with an improved risk profile. As already communicated in connection with its HY1.2021 results, Implenia is making substantial progress on its way realizing its unchanged vision and strategy to become an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate services provider.

Implenia confirms its EBIT guidance of CHF >100 million for 2021 on Group level, which will further strengthen its equity base.

Furthermore, due to the progress of the continued implementation of the accelerated and sharpened strategy, Implenia is aiming to improve its Total Equity by at least CHF 80 million in 2022. This shall mainly be driven by an improved underlying profitability and active management of its asset base, including its real estate portfolio and financial assets.

This makes Implenia well positioned to evaluate the best options to refinance its convertible bond that matures in June 2022.

A further update on strategy execution and guidance for 2022 will be provided with the publication of the FY 2021 results on March 1, 2022.

Contact for media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com

Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com

Agenda:

01 March 2022: Media and analysts' conference on the 2021 full-year results

29 March 2022: Annual General Meeting

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

Disclaimer

Implenia AG published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 06:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
