Implenia : enters a partnership with WindWorks Jelsa to service the Floating Offshore Wind industry

Implenia and WindWorks Jelsa have signed a MoU with plans to establish an effective large-scale base for production of concrete foundations and the assembly of floating offshore wind parks in Europe.

The companies have agreed to develop and operate serial production of concrete foundations for offshore wind parks by means of cost-effective production processes, automation, and the possible use of innovative technological solutions. Implenia will contribute its technical knowledge to participate in series and/or batch production of a large number of concrete substructures such as SPAR or other concrete foundations and solutions for offshore wind parks together with WindWorks Jelsa.

Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering Implenia, says he is excited to announce the signing of the MoU, and that Implenia's expertise in concrete construction makes the company well-suited for this emerging industry: