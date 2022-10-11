Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Implenia AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMPN   CH0023868554

IMPLENIA AG

(IMPN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-10-10 am EDT
32.75 CHF   -0.76%
02:22aImplenia : enters a partnership with WindWorks Jelsa to service the Floating Offshore Wind industry
PU
09/30Implenia : and ROCKETHOME united by the vision of developing digital and climate-friendly solutions for future-proof real estate products
PU
08/25Green Village : Sale of an office building and start of the second development phase
PU
Implenia : enters a partnership with WindWorks Jelsa to service the Floating Offshore Wind industry

10/11/2022 | 02:22am EDT
Implenia and WindWorks Jelsa have signed a MoU with plans to establish an effective large-scale base for production of concrete foundations and the assembly of floating offshore wind parks in Europe.

The companies have agreed to develop and operate serial production of concrete foundations for offshore wind parks by means of cost-effective production processes, automation, and the possible use of innovative technological solutions. Implenia will contribute its technical knowledge to participate in series and/or batch production of a large number of concrete substructures such as SPAR or other concrete foundations and solutions for offshore wind parks together with WindWorks Jelsa.

Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering Implenia, says he is excited to announce the signing of the MoU, and that Implenia's expertise in concrete construction makes the company well-suited for this emerging industry:

Disclaimer

Implenia AG published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 06:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 592 M 3 592 M 3 592 M
Net income 2022 82,2 M 82,2 M 82,2 M
Net Debt 2022 130 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 604 M 604 M 604 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 7 653
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart IMPLENIA AG
Duration : Period :
Implenia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPLENIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,75 CHF
Average target price 30,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target -6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Wyss Chief Executive Officer
Jens Vollmar President & Head-Buildings Division
Stefan Baumgärtner Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Ulrich Meister Non-Executive Chairman
Stephan Burkart Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPLENIA AG58.96%604
VINCI-10.62%44 812
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.72%32 741
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.40%30 354
QUANTA SERVICES12.10%18 383
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.43%17 190