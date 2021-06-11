Implenia : Asset-light strategy – Implenia sells its Equipment & Technology Services (ETS) unit in Austria to SiteLog Infra

SiteLog Infra GmbH is acquiring Implenia's Equipment & Technology Services (ETS) unit in Austria. This is the latest step in the realisation of Implenia's asset-light strategy.

Dietlikon, 11 June 2021 - Implenia is selling its Austrian Equipment & Technology Services unit (ETS, also 'Maschinentechnik') to SiteLog Infra GmbH, a subsidiary of German company Zech Group. The new owner is taking on 14 employees, all the machinery and equipment, as well as the existing lease agreement for the premises. Implenia is selling the ETS unit in Austria to new owners in line with its asset-light strategy and its focus on core business. Implenia will be concentrating in future on integrated construction and real estate services in Switzerland and Germany. In other markets it will provide tunnelling and associated infrastructure projects. Implenia will increasingly source the kind of support services provided by ETS Austria from external partners.

SiteLog Infra provides construction logistics and building site infrastructure services across the whole DACH region and Denmark. SiteLog has been a customer of ETS Austria for many years, and the acquisition fits well with its strategy. The employees of ETS Austria will find that the company provides ideal conditions for their professional development.

The acquisition was completed yesterday and SiteLog Infra takes over operational responsibility for the business with immediate effect.

