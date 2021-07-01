Log in
    IMPN   CH0023868554

IMPLENIA AG

(IMPN)
Implenia : Concentration on core business - Implenia sells Tetrag to swenex

07/01/2021 | 01:02am EDT
EQS Group-News: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Takeover
Concentration on core business - Implenia sells Tetrag to swenex

01.07.2021 / 07:00

The sale of Tetrag to swenex, a total solution provider for energy controlling, marks another step in the realisation of Implenia's strategy of focusing on core business.

Dietlikon, 1 July 2021 - Implenia is concentrating in future on integrated construction and real estate services in Switzerland and Germany. In other markets it will provide tunnelling and associated infrastructure projects. Consequently Implenia is selling areas that lie outside its core business. 

Tetrag, a total solution provider for energy controlling with several well established relationships with major customers, is being sold to swenex - Swiss energy exchange Ltd in Kriens. swenex is expanding its portfolio with the Tetrag acquisition and simultaneously realising synergies on the customer side. swenex is taking on Tetrag's employees who will thus benefit from attractive development opportunities. Tetrag will remain as a company and will develop in future as part of a joint strategy. 

swenex, which is not dependent on any single utility company, producer or grid operator, is a leading Swiss provider of total energy management solutions (energy procurement, energy data management and billing).

The acquisition was completed yesterday and swenex takes over operational responsibility for the business with immediate effect.

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com 

 

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com 

Dates for investors:
17 August 2021:     Media and analysts' conference on the half-year results

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Implenia AG
Industriestrasse 24
8305 Dietlikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 474 74 74
E-mail: info@implenia.com
Internet: www.implenia.com
ISIN: CH0023868554
Valor: A0JEGJ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1214112

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1214112  01.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214112&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
