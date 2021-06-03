Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Implenia AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMPN   CH0023868554

IMPLENIA AG

(IMPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Implenia : Industry leader in Sustainalytics' sustainability rating

06/03/2021 | 01:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Implenia has been awarded an outstanding 84 points and continues to build on its leadership position on environmental, social and governance issues

Dietlikon, 3 June 2021 - In its new ratings Sustainalytics, a leading global research and analysis firm for environmental, social and governance issues, has awarded Implenia 84 points for 2020. This is an improvement of five points on the previous year and strengthens Implenia's position as leader within the 'Construction & Engineering' industry. The company achieved a leading position in all three areas: environmental, social and governance.

'We believe this outstanding result confirms that we are on the right track with our ambitious approach; we remain very committed to this approach with our new sustainability goals,' says Anita Eckardt, Chair of the Sustainability Committee. 'From the CO2 reductions required to achieve climate neutrality, to the most sustainable possible supply chain and the implementation of a circular economy, the twelve new goals cover a broad spectrum of the things we want to achieve in the years to come.'

In 2018 Implenia became the first industrial company in Switzerland to link its credit margin to its sustainability performance as measured by Sustainalytics. The company's many years of work on sustainability thus also has a financial impact. Thanks to its very good current rating, Implenia can access financing on more favourable terms and is a pioneer of 'green' credit financing.

A summary of the Sustainalytics report can be downloaded here: Company Report (implenia.com)

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com

Dates for investors:
17 August 2021: Media and analysts' conference on the half-year results

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

Disclaimer

Implenia AG published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 05:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMPLENIA AG
01:13aIMPLENIA  : Industry leader in Sustainalytics' sustainability rating
PU
01:03aEQS-ADHOC  : Leader sectoriel dans le classement de durabilité Sustainalytics
DJ
01:03aEQS-ADHOC  : Industry leader in Sustainalytics' sustainability rating
DJ
12:55aIMPLENIA  : Signs Land Purchase Deal For $122 Million Residential Project In Ger..
MT
06/02IMPLENIA  : starts project development work in Germany
PU
06/02EQS-ADHOC  : Coup d'envoi des activités de développement de projets pour Impleni..
DJ
06/02IMPLENIA  : starts project development work in Germany
EQ
05/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Toyota, Xiaomi...
05/12IMPLENIA  : Finalizes Purchase of BAM Swiss
MT
05/12IMPLENIA  : closed the acquisition of BAM Swiss AG
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 730 M 4 150 M 4 150 M
Net income 2021 54,4 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net cash 2021 50,8 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 451 M 502 M 502 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 8 701
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart IMPLENIA AG
Duration : Period :
Implenia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPLENIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,50 CHF
Last Close Price 24,46 CHF
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Wyss Chief Executive Officer
Marco Dirren Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Ulrich Meister Non-Executive Chairman
Stephan Burkart Chief Information Officer
Henner Mahlstedt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPLENIA AG1.75%502
VINCI15.38%65 624
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.61%32 225
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.82%28 341
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.81%21 981
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.28%19 403