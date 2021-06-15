Implenia : wins new building construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany

Implenia impresses clients with its planning and project management expertise | Temporary laboratory at Irchel Campus in Zurich | Six residential buildings with 267 apartments in Mannheim | Contracts worth a total of CHF 78 million

Dietlikon, 15 June 2021 - Within the next few weeks, Implenia starts construction work on two high-quality, sustainable building projects in Germany and Switzerland. Worth a combined total of CHF 78 million.

Temporary Laboratory at the Irchel Campus, Zurich

The Functional Genomics Center Zurich (FGCZ), a research and education facility run jointly by the University of Zurich (UZH) and the ETH Zurich, needs to have around 3,000 m² of new laboratory space by 2022 to house 80 lab staff and their equipment. An innovative office concept that allows various forms of collaboration is being planned for the area outside the laboratory itself.

The new temporary building is part of the first phase of construction at the Irchel Campus. It is limited to an operating life of 15 years, which creates complex sustainability requirements. The planned modular construction method has a clear focus on sustainability. It will make it easier to dismantle the building and to separate and either reuse or recycle the constituent parts. The aim is for the building to meet the 'MINERGIE-P-ECO®' standard and achieve SGNI 'Gold' certification.

Project 'SPEKTRUM' also fits in perfectly with the strategy of Division Buildings. As the winner of a full-service competition, it allows Implenia to combine planning and execution in the best possible way. Various key aspects of the project impressed the client, not least the facade design by SAM Architekten AG (Zurich), which makes reference to architect Max Ziegler's original concept. The ambitious construction timetable requires the overlapping of different phases. Due to the very tight deadlines, it is of great advantage that Implenia, as total contractor, is able to handle all the civil engineering, general construction and timber construction work itself. After the start of construction in mid-June 2021, the building has to be ready for handover to the client in summer 2022.

Having already started work on a laboratory building for EMPA/EAWAG in May, the temporary FGCZ laboratory further confirms Implenia's position as a successful full-service provider of turnkey laboratory buildings for the Swiss research sector. The acquisition of BAM Swiss AG, completed in May, has added further to Implenia's planning and construction capabilities for research and development as well as healthcare buildings.

Sustainable rental housing at the Turley-Areal, Mannheim

As part of the redevelopment of the former Kaiser Wilhelm Barracks in Mannheim, six apartment blocks are to be built containing 267 rental units. The apartments, with floorspace of between 38 and 126m², are being planned and built in accordance with the 'KfW55-Effizienzhaus' standard. Tenants will benefit from a car-sharing scheme, a bicycle service station and a 214-space underground car park with electric charging points. The apartment blocks will be clad in high-quality, long-lasting brick facades and will have extensive greenery on the roofs. Rain water will be drained off in an environmentally friendly way.

Implenia won the planning and turnkey construction contract for the project thanks to its proven expertise in planning and managing large, complex construction projects, and because it has previously carried out successful projects for the same client. Implenia has also been advising the project team at Fortoon Development for the last year on construction logistics, construction processes and cost optimisation. 'We know that Implenia is a reliable and competent partner. Whether providing advice or doing the actual construction, its work is always punctual, high quality and on budget,' says Frank Körmann, Managing Director Fortoon Development GmbH. Implenia's early involvement in the project facilitated an optimised planning process and improved risk management for all parties. Construction work is starting now and will be completed by the end of 2023.

Project 'SPEKTRUM': Visualization of the Functional Genomics Center Zurich's new building (image: Implenia and SAM Architekten AG, Zurich).

Turley-Areal, Mannheim: Construction of a new sustainable residential neighbourhood (image: © bloomimages GmbH, Hamburg).

Project website: Turley Areal - BF 4 - Fortoon Development

Contact for media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com

Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com

Dates for investors:

17 August 2021: Media and analysts' conference on the half-year results

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.