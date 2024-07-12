Implenia wins contract for large, complex inner-city railway project in Gothenburg, Sweden

Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Contract to build a section of the “West Link” scheme, including railway tunnel and station, that will improve mobility in Gothenburg and western Sweden | Contract worth more than CHF 100 million Glattpark (Opfikon), 12 July 2024 – Trafikverket, the Swedish government agency responsible for transport infrastructure, has chosen Implenia to build a section of the “Haga” project, which forms part of the new West Link scheme in western Sweden. The contract, based on a partnership model, is worth more than CHF 100 million. It fits well with Implenia’s strategy focussing on large, complex infrastructure projects.



The “West Link” project connects Gothenburg’s local transport system to the other routes that run through the city. Three new stations will be built to relieve the strain on the main station. Passengers’ lives will be made easier by the increased frequency of trains, shorter travel times and the reduced need for transfers. More residents and workers will be able to reach a central commuter station on foot or by bicycle.



Section includes railway tunnel and the “Haga” station

In addition to the railway tunnel, the parallel service and emergency tunnel as well as the ventilation and fire gas tunnels, Implenia is building the new “Haga” underground station, including platforms and three entrances.



“We are delighted to contribute to this significant improvement of the transport infrastructure in western Sweden. Implenia will use its many years of extensive experience to implement the project and build this important new transport infrastructure in a logistically challenging, very tight inner-city space,” says Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering at Implenia. “We would like to thank Trafikverket for its continued confidence in Implenia as an expert in large, complex tunnelling and civil engineering projects.”



