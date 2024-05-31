Glattpark (Opfikon), 31 May 2024 - The Joint Venture (JV) of Implenia and Stangeland Maskin (Implenia 77%, Stangeland Maskin 23%) has been awarded with a second contract for the Rogfast project by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration. The total contract value of the new project E02 Kvitsøy amounts to more than CHF 540 million, resulting in an order volume for Implenia of over CHF 420 million.

The E02 Kvitsøy contract is considered the most complex part of the Rogfast project and includes a two-way tunnel of approximately 8.8 km with a 10.5 m cross-section extending south and north from Kvitsøy at approximately 230 m below sea surface. The JV will also provide the complete interior finishing, technical buildings, pumping stations and further installations. Furthermore, the project includes two ventilation shafts, an interchange in the tunnel with ramps and roundabouts, 1.6 km of road in the day zone, along with two bridges and a large marine fill that will be used to create a commercial area.

Continuing the proven JV collaboration

Implenia is already building the E03 Boknafjord tunnel together with Stangeland Maskin, which means that the JV builds around 70 percent of the entire Rogfast project. On project E02 Kvitsøy Implenia will be responsible for the tunneling and the interior finishing of the tunnel, while Stangeland Maskin will be in charge of the transportation of materials, including sea fill, ground works as well as road construction in the tunnel and day zone.

A complex project in line with Implenia's strategy

"We are proud to be chosen for this important project together with our JV partner Stangeland Maskin. E02 Kvitsøy is another complex tunnelling project and therefore fits perfectly with our strategy. We will contribute our vast expertise in tunneling, concrete as well as water and frost proofing," says Erwin Scherer, Global Head Tunnelling at Implenia. The contract between Implenia, Stangeland Maskin and the Norwegian Public Roads Administration is scheduled to be signed after the objection period ends on June 7, 2024. The work starts in late summer of this year and is planned to be completed in 2030.

Contact for media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com

Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com

Dates for investors:

21 August 2024: Interim results 2024, Analysts and Media Conference

26 February 2025: Annual results 2024, Analysts and Media Conference

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.