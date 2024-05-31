Implenia wins large and complex tunnelling project in Norway: E02 Kvitsøy, E39 Rogfast

Second contract for Joint Venture of Implenia and Stangeland Maskin for project Rogfast | Total contract value of project E02 Kvitsøy amounts to over CHF 540 million | Order volume for Implenia of over CHF 420 million

Glattpark (Opfikon), 31 May 2024 – The Joint Venture (JV) of Implenia and Stangeland Maskin (Implenia 77%, Stangeland Maskin 23%) has been awarded with a second contract for the Rogfast project by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration. The total contract value of the new project E02 Kvitsøy amounts to more than CHF 540 million, resulting in an order volume for Implenia of over CHF 420 million.

The E02 Kvitsøy contract is considered the most complex part of the Rogfast project and includes a two-way tunnel of approximately 8.8 km with a 10.5 m cross-section extending south and north from Kvitsøy at approximately 230 m below sea surface. The JV will also provide the complete interior finishing, technical buildings, pumping stations and further installations. Furthermore, the project includes two ventilation shafts, an interchange in the tunnel with ramps and roundabouts, 1.6 km of road in the day zone, along with two bridges and a large marine fill that will be used to create a commercial area.

Continuing the proven JV collaboration

Implenia is already building the E03 Boknafjord tunnel together with Stangeland Maskin, which means that the JV builds around 70 percent of the entire Rogfast project. On project E02 Kvitsøy Implenia will be responsible for the tunneling and the interior finishing of the tunnel, while Stangeland Maskin will be in charge of the transportation of materials, including sea fill, ground works as well as road construction in the tunnel and day zone.

A complex project in line with Implenia’s strategy

“We are proud to be chosen for this important project together with our JV partner Stangeland Maskin. E02 Kvitsøy is another complex tunnelling project and therefore fits perfectly with our strategy. We will contribute our vast expertise in tunneling, concrete as well as water and frost proofing,” says Erwin Scherer, Global Head Tunnelling at Implenia.

The contract between Implenia, Stangeland Maskin and the Norwegian Public Roads Administration is scheduled to be signed after the objection period ends on June 7, 2024. The work starts in late summer of this year and is planned to be completed in 2030.