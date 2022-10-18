Implenia : wins order for large, complex new laboratory project at University of Basel

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Glattpark (Opfikon), 18 October 2022 - The University of Basel has contracted Implenia Division Buildings to build a new laboratory complex for its Department of Biomedicine.

The Department of Biomedicine (DBM) at the University of Basel is bringing all the experimental laboratory research done by the medical faculty together in this latest new-build. Located on the life sciences campus at the Schällemätteli site in Basel, the new building will house an optimal combination of research, teaching and applied medicine in a single location.

Implenia, in the role of total contractor, won the contract thanks to its impressive team of experts as well as to its many years of experience and proven competence across similar laboratory and healthcare building projects. Furthermore, as the leading Swiss construction and real estate service provider, Implenia can supply the essential civil engineering, construction and other skills from a single source.The contract is worth over CHF 250 million and includes execution planning, construction and commissioning of the building. The project starts this month with an optimisation phase and is expected to last until mid-2028. The complex should open for operations in 2031.

A floor area of approx. 37,000 m2 spread over three basements, a ground floor and eight upper floors, provides space for laboratories, offices and seminar rooms. Planning for the building is based on the Minergie standard. In addition to high technical and hygiene standards, the building's flexibility is also very important for research. Building Information Modeling (BIM) methods are being used for the planning and construction of the new laboratory complex. These include integrated planning using models from all the specialist disciplines, model coordination and testing with digital tools, and integration of user requirements using Roombook and virtual reality (VR).Digital Lean Construction (e.g. LCM Digital) is being used to schedule service packages, show dependencies, reduce the complexity of work steps and carry out quality and deadline control.

André Wyss, CEO of Implenia, is delighted with the new order: "This large and complex laboratory construction project is right in line with Implenia's strategy. We would like to thank the University of Basel for its trust and look forward to building the new laboratory complex together. In recent years, Division Buildings has completed several interesting projects involving the planning and construction of buildings for research, education and healthcare. Our capabilities have evolved accordingly. These growth areas within the Swiss real estate sector are, and will remain, very important to Implenia's work."

