Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Implenia AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMPN   CH0023868554

IMPLENIA AG

(IMPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Implenia wins sustainable mobility project in northern Italy: construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena Railway worth EUR 1.07 billion

06/14/2021 | 01:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A new railway line running for 22.5 kilometres from the Brenner Base Tunnel will be a key element in an improved European mobility network. Implenia's experience, expertise and competence in complex infrastructure projects were the decisive factors in winning the contract - precisely in line with the company's strategy.

Dietlikon, 14 June 2021 - Implenia's consortium emerged as best bidder in March for the contract to plan and build a 22.5 kilometre section of high-speed railway line between Fortezza and Ponte Gardena. The contract, worth a total of EUR 1.07 billion has now been officially awarded. Connecting the Italian side of the Alps to the Brenner rail tunnel, the new line will form an important part of an improved European mobility network. It will allow faster connections and greater capacity between Munich and Verona. The customer is Rete Ferroviaria Italiana S.p.A. (RFI). Implenia (49%) is planning and building the project in a joint venture with partner Webuild Group (51%). The legally binding award of the contract is subject to a 35-day appeal period.

'Implenia is proud to be planning and building such an important part of Europe's future railway network,' says Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering at Implenia. 'In a project like this we can really make our great experience in all areas of major infrastructure projects count. Our extensive expertise and competence were important criteria in the decision to award us this contract. The assignment also fits well with our strategy of planning and building large and complex tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in various markets.'

Major improvement to mobility in northern Italy

The new railway line, which will mostly be underground, will quadruple the Verona-Fortezza line at the southern end of the Brenner and significantly reduce journey times for passengers and freight. New standards are also being introduced on the Munich-Verona route that will increase the speed and power limits that currently force trains to run relatively slowly on the existing line, especially on inclines.

The project won by Implenia will contribute to a sustainable improvement in mobility in northern Italy. The funds allocated to the project are earmarked for the long-term modernisation of the country's infrastructure and for job creation. It is forecast that the project will directly or indirectly create around 15,000 jobs over coming years - along the whole supply chain and in the local economy.

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com

Dates for investors:
17 August 2021: Media and analysts' conference on the half-year results

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

Disclaimer

Implenia AG published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 05:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMPLENIA AG
01:09aIMPLENIA WINS SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY P : construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena Ra..
PU
01:03aEQS-ADHOC  : Implenia remporte le contrat d'un montant de EUR 1,07 milliard pour..
DJ
01:03aIMPLENIA WINS SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY P : construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena Ra..
EQ
06/11IMPLENIA  : Sells Equipment, Technology Services Division In Austria
MT
06/11IMPLENIA  : Asset-light strategy – Implenia sells its Equipment & Technolo..
PU
06/11EQS-ADHOC  : Stratégie Asset Light - Implenia cède son pôle Equipment and Techno..
DJ
06/11EQS-ADHOC  : Asset-light strategy - Implenia sells its Equipment & Technology Se..
DJ
06/11IMPLENIA  : Asset-light strategy - Implenia sells its Equipment & Technology Ser..
EQ
06/09WEBUILD S P A  : Led Consortium Bags $1.3 Billion Contract To Build Railway In I..
MT
06/08IMPLENIA  : hands over Dialogplatz to the city of Winterthur
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 642 M 4 051 M 4 051 M
Net income 2021 51,9 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
Net cash 2021 50,8 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 433 M 482 M 482 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 8 701
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart IMPLENIA AG
Duration : Period :
Implenia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPLENIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,50 CHF
Last Close Price 23,48 CHF
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Wyss Chief Executive Officer
Marco Dirren Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Ulrich Meister Non-Executive Chairman
Stephan Burkart Chief Information Officer
Henner Mahlstedt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPLENIA AG-2.33%482
VINCI16.78%65 778
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%32 268
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED16.71%28 823
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.77%22 533
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.95%19 127