  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Imprendiroma S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMP   IT0005500571

IMPRENDIROMA S.P.A.

(IMP)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-28 am EDT
3.900 EUR    0.00%
Imprendiroma drops coupon after a year of strong growth

03/28/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Imprendiroma Spa reported Tuesday that it ended 2022 with revenues up 75% year-on-year to EUR36.1 million from EUR20.6 million in the previous year.

Value of production, up 123% year-on-year in 2021, increased to EUR47.1 million from EUR21.2 million and includes EUR10.9 million in changes in contract work in progress related to the execution of initiated contracts.

Ebitda rises to EUR9.7 million from EUR5.1 million due mainly to exogenous factors that affected all players in the sector, such as the increase in the cost of raw materials and the higher cost of the sale of receivables related to the Superbonus and, to a lesser extent, by an increase in service and personnel costs consequent to the growth in the number of contracts managed.

Ebit was EUR9.4 million from EUR4.9 million in the previous year and net income grew to EUR6.6 million or 53 percent from EUR4.3 million.

The group has a positive net financial debt at the end of 2022 of EUR3.6 million and an improvement of EUR5.7 million from the figure at the end of 2021 and includes cash and cash equivalents of EUR9.3 million benefiting from the IPO raising.

The board proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.04 per share.

Imprendiroma's stock closed Tuesday at a par at EUR3.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 46,8 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 8,30 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43,7 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 10,7%
Chart IMPRENDIROMA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Imprendiroma S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPRENDIROMA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,90 €
Average target price 6,62 €
Spread / Average Target 69,7%
Managers and Directors
Guerino Cilli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauro Borgese CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Angelo Cilli Chairman
Claudio Amico Chief Operating Officer
Paola Di Pasquale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPRENDIROMA S.P.A.-11.76%47
D.R. HORTON, INC.6.90%32 722
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.24%15 567
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.13.43%13 331
PULTEGROUP, INC.24.20%12 685
PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER0.00%6 495
