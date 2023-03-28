Imprendiroma drops coupon after a year of strong growth

(Alliance News) - Imprendiroma Spa reported Tuesday that it ended 2022 with revenues up 75% year-on-year to EUR36.1 million from EUR20.6 million in the previous year.

Value of production, up 123% year-on-year in 2021, increased to EUR47.1 million from EUR21.2 million and includes EUR10.9 million in changes in contract work in progress related to the execution of initiated contracts.

Ebitda rises to EUR9.7 million from EUR5.1 million due mainly to exogenous factors that affected all players in the sector, such as the increase in the cost of raw materials and the higher cost of the sale of receivables related to the Superbonus and, to a lesser extent, by an increase in service and personnel costs consequent to the growth in the number of contracts managed.

Ebit was EUR9.4 million from EUR4.9 million in the previous year and net income grew to EUR6.6 million or 53 percent from EUR4.3 million.

The group has a positive net financial debt at the end of 2022 of EUR3.6 million and an improvement of EUR5.7 million from the figure at the end of 2021 and includes cash and cash equivalents of EUR9.3 million benefiting from the IPO raising.

The board proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.04 per share.

Imprendiroma's stock closed Tuesday at a par at EUR3.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

