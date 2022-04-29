Log in
    IPR   PTIPR0AM0000

IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
  Report
04/29 11:35:02 am EDT
0.2300 EUR   +1.32%
05:58pIMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Statement of participation on the Annual General Meeting of May 24th 2022
PU
05:58pIMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Ballot paper by post for the Annual General Meeting of May 24th 2022 - collective person
PU
05:58pIMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Corporate Governance 2021 Report
PU
IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Ballot paper by post for the Annual General Meeting of May 24th 2022 - collective person

04/29/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
BALLOT PAPER

EXERCISE OF THE RIGHT TO VOTE BY POST1

AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF IMPRESA - SOCIEDADE GESTORA DE PARTICIPAÇÕES SOCIAIS, S.A.,

OF 24 MAY 2022

Firm: _______________________________________________________________ Registered Office: _______________________________________________________________ Postal Code: _____- _______________________________

Legal Person Identification Number (NIPC): ____________________ Number of shares: _______________

Bank(s) in which the shares are registered: _____________________________________

States its vote regarding the Agenda listed below, affixing an X in the appropriate box, and further declares that such vote stands/does not stand (delete as appropriate) if the proposals are modified by its own proponents:

Items on the Agenda concerned2

In Favour

Abstention

Against

1. To assess, discuss, modify or approve the single management report referred to in article 508-C, number 6 of the Portuguese Companies Code, the balance sheet and individual and consolidated accounts, the audit reports and other individual and consolidated accounts documents for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021, including, in particular, the report on corporate governance referred to in CMVM's Regulation no. 4/2013 (which includes the remuneration report) and the report of non-financial information.

Proposal no. 1; Proponent: Board of Directors

Proposal no. ______; Proponent(s)_____________________

Proposal no. ______; Proponent(s)_____________________

1 This vote declaration must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, in which shall be written the following: "It contains vote declarations on the Agenda items". The envelope containing the vote declaration shall be enclosed in another sealed envelope, together with a letter issued by the Shareholder and addressed to the Chairman of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, sent by registered post with acknowledgment of receipt. The letter and the ballot paper must be received at the Company's registered office until 23 May 2022, notwithstanding the obligation to provide timely evidence of being a shareholder of the Company.

2 In order to ensure a correct identification of the proposals submitted to vote, such proposals will be numbered in the order by which are received, separated for each item of the agenda. The proposals shall be identified by the respective serial number either on the on the area of Impresa's official website dedicated to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting or in the documents made available to the shareholders in the Company's registered office.

Items on the Agenda concerned2

In Favour

Abstention

Against

2. To resolve upon the proposal of allocation of year-end results.

Proposal no. 1; Proponent: Board of Directors

Proposal no. ______; Proponent(s)_____________________

Proposal no. ______; Proponent(s)_____________________

3. To carry out the general appraisal of the management and supervision of the Company, to the extent provided by law

Proposal no. ______; Proponent(s)_____________________

Proposal no. ______; Proponent(s)_____________________

Proposal no. ______; Proponent(s)_____________________

The vote expressed in this ballot paper comprehends the proposals which are available at the Company's registered office at Rua Ribeiro Sanches, no. 65, Lisbon and in the website www.impresa.pt until the date of exercise of the respective voting right. Under article 8, number 3, paragraph e) of the Company's Articles of Association, postal votes shall be counted as votes against the proposals whenever the proposals are presented after voting issuance.

___________________________________

(Signature authenticated as duly authorised and mandated for the purpose)

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 21:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 177 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2020 11,2 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2020 153 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,6 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 845
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Impresa, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Miguel dos Reis Chief Financial Officer
Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão Chairman
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
João Nuno Lopes de Castro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.-6.97%40
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.0.00%44 533
FOX CORPORATION-0.98%19 921
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK31.14%12 430
RTL GROUP S.A.6.52%8 086
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.7.42%6 650