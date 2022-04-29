IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Corporate Governance 2021 Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

REPORT

2021

PART I

INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE, ORGANISATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A. SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

I Capital structure 1. The capital structure (share capital, number of shares, distribution of capital by shareholders, etc.), including an indication of shares that are not admitted to trading, different classes of shares, rights and duties of same and the capital percentage that each class represents (article 29-H(1)(a)). The share capital, fully subscribed and paid up, is 84,000,000.00 euros, represented by 168,000,000 book-entry shares, of a nominal value of 0.50 euros each. These shares correspond to an equal number of voting rights, by virtue of Article 8(1) of the memorandum of association, which establishes that each share corresponds to one vote. There are no different classes of shares and the existing shares have all been listed for trading.

2. Restrictions on the transfer of shares, such as clauses on consent for disposal, or limits on the ownership of shares (article 29-H(1)(b)). There are no restrictions to the transfer of shares.

3.

Number of own shares, the percentage of share capital that it represents and the corresponding percentage of voting rights that corresponded to own shares (article 29-H(1)(a)).

The company does not hold any own shares.

4. Significant agreements to which the company is a party and which take effect, alter or terminate upon a change of control of the company following takeover bid, and the effects thereof, except where their nature is such that their disclosure would be seriously prejudicial to the company; this exception shall not apply where the company is specifically obliged to disclose said information pursuant to other legal requirements (article 29-H(1)(j)). Under the terms of the (i) Loan agreement concluded by Impresa Serviços e Multimédia (in the meantime incorporated by merger into Impresa), in March 2005, with Banco BPI, S.A., of the value of M€ 152.5 for the acquisition of 49% of the share capital of SIC, (ii) the Loan agreement concluded by SIC, in June 2013, with Banco BPI, SA, of the value of M€ 17, to support cash flow, (iii) the Loan Agreement concluded with Banco BIC Portugal, S.A., of the value of M€ 11, to support cash flow; and (iv) the Pledged Current Account concluded with Banco BPI, SA, of the value of up to M€ 10.45, concluded on 12 January 2016, to support cash flow, the banks may terminate the agreements or declare the early and immediate maturity of the obligation to repay the borrowed funds, if IMPREGER's holding in IMPRESA falls below 50.01% of the share capital and/or of the voting rights of this company. Under the terms of the SIC - Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A. bond issue, in July 2019, of the value of M€ 51, the bondholders may demand its early repayment if Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão, or his legal successors, no longer hold, directly or indirectly, the majority of the share capital and voting rights of the issuer. Under the bond issue of SIC - Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A., carried out in June 2021 ("SIC 2021-2025 Bonds"), of the value of €30 million, through (i) a public offer for subscription of SIC 2021-2025 Bonds; and (ii) a partial and voluntary public exchange offer in relation to SIC 2019-2022 Bonds for SIC 2021-2025 Bonds, the bondholders may require their early repayment if Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão, or his legal successors no longer directly or indirectly hold the majority of the share capital and voting rights of the issuer.

5. A system that is subject to the renewal or withdrawal of countermeasures, particularly those that provide for a restriction on the number of votes capable of being held or exercised by only one shareholder individually or together with other shareholders. There are no countermeasures, particularly those that provide for a restriction on the number of votes capable of being held or exercised by one shareholder individually or together with other shareholders.

6. Shareholders' agreements that the company is aware of and that may result in restrictions on the transfer of securities or voting rights (article 29-H(1)(g)).

There are no agreements outside the scope of the memorandum of association known to the company and which may lead to restrictions on the transmission of securities or voting rights.

II

Shareholdings and Bonds Held

7.

Details of the natural or legal persons who, directly or indirectly, are holders of qualifying holdings (article 29-H(1)(c) and (d) and article 16), with details of the percentage capital and votes imputable and the source and causes of imputation (as at 31 December 2021).

Qualifying shareholder Quantity of Shares Held Percentage of voting rights IMPREGER - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. * Directly (a)

* Through the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão

* Through the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Francisco Maria Supico Pinto Balsemão Total Imputable (a) - IMPREGER- Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. is majority held by BALSEGER, SGPS, S.A., of which 99,99% of the voting rights are imputable to Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão. 84 514 588 2 520 000 8 246 50,306% 1,500% 0,005% 87 042 834 51,811% Madre Entretenimento SGPS, Unipessoal, Lda. * Directly (a) Total Imputable (a) - Madre Entretenimento SGPS, Unipessoal, Lda. is held by Madre - Empreendimentos Turísticos, S.A., which in turn is held by António da Silva Parente, and majority held by Universal Management Foundation. Universal Management Foundation is controlled by António da Silva Parente, hence the corresponding voting rights are also imputable to him. 7 501 243 4,465% 7 501 243 4,465% BANCO BPI, S.A. * Directly Total Imputable 6 200 000 3,690% 6 200 000 3,690% Newshold - S.G.P.S. * Directly (a) Total Imputable (a) - Newshold - S.G.P.S., SA is 91,25% held by Pineview Overseas, SA, hence the corresponding voting rights are also imputable to it. 4 038 764 2,404% 4 038 764 2,404%

8.

Indication of the number of shares and bonds held by members of the management and supervisory bodies.

Indication of IMPRESA shares:

Shares

Members of the Management and

Supervisory Bodies

Held on 31/12/2020

AcquiredTransferredHeld on 31/12/2021

Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão

2,520,000

0

0

2,520,000

Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão

5,100

0

0

5,100

Francisco Maria Supico Pinto Balsemão

8,246

0

0

8,246

Manuel Guilherme Oliveira e Costa

0

0

0

0

Maria Luísa Coutinho Ferreira Leite de Castro Anacoreta Correia

0

0

0

0

João Nuno Lopes de Castro

Ana Filipa Mendes Magalhães Saraiva Mendes

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão (Chairman of the Board of Directors) - Held 2,520,000 IMPRESA shares as at 31/12/2020, a position that remained the same as at 31/12/2021, as there was no acquisition/divestment during the year. IMPREGER - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A., in which he holds the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and is a majority shareholder of IMPRESA, held 84,514,588 IMPRESA shares as at 31/12/2020, a position that remained unchanged as at 31/12/2021, as there was no acquisition/divestment during the year. IMPREGER is majority held by BALSEGER, SGPS S.A., in which 99.99% of the voting rights are imputable to Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão.

Maria Mercedes Aliú Presas Pinto de Balsemão, wife of Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão, held 868 IMPRESA shares as at 31/12/2020, a position that remained the same as at 31/12/2021, as there was no acquisition/divestment during the year.

Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão (Chief Executive Officer) - Held 5,100 IMPRESA shares as at 31/12/2020, a position that remained the same as at 31/12/2021, as there was no acquisition/divestment during the year.

Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors) - Held 8,246 IMPRESA shares as at 31/12/2020, a position that remained the same as at 31/12/2021, as there was no acquisition/divestment during the year. IMPREGER - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A., of which he is a Director, held 84,514,588 shares as at 31/12/2020, a position that remained the same as at 31/12/2021, as there was no acquisition/divestment during the year.

Manuel Guilherme Oliveira e Costa (Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee) - Made no acquisition/divestment in 2021.