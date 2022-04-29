IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Letter to accompany the ballot paper for the Annual General Meeting of May 24th 2022 - individual person

LETTER TO ACCOMPANY THE BALLOT1
Voting by correspondence
To
Chairman of the General Shareholders'
Meeting of Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de
Participações Sociais, S.A.
Rua Ribeiro Sanches, no. 65
1200-787 Lisbon _________________ 2022
Subject: Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A., of 24 May 2022
Dear Sir,
Name: _______________________________________________________________ Address: _______________________________________________________________ Postal-Code: ______-_____________________
Taxpayer number (NIF): ______________________________
Identification card (bilhete de identidade) no_____________, issued on ___/___/___, by ________________ / Citizen card (cartão de cidadão) no _____________, valid until___/___/___
Phone: ______________; e-mail: ____________________________________, holder of ___________ shares, with voting rights, representative of the share capital of Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A., hereby forwards the ballot related to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 24 May 2022 and expressly declares the will to exercise the vote by correspondence.
Yours faithfully,
_________________________________
(signature)
Annex: Ballot
1 This communication must be sent by registered mail and received at the headquarters of the company until 23 May 2022, without prejudice to the obligation of timely proof of the capacity of the shareholder
-1-