IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Letter to accompany the ballot paper for the Annual General Meeting of May 24th 2022 - individual person

LETTER TO ACCOMPANY THE BALLOT1

Voting by correspondence

To

Chairman of the General Shareholders'

Meeting of Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de

Participações Sociais, S.A.

Rua Ribeiro Sanches, no. 65

1200-787 Lisbon _________________ 2022

Subject: Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A., of 24 May 2022

Dear Sir,

Name: _______________________________________________________________ Address: _______________________________________________________________ Postal-Code: ______-_____________________

Taxpayer number (NIF): ______________________________

Identification card (bilhete de identidade) no_____________, issued on ___/___/___, by ________________ / Citizen card (cartão de cidadão) no _____________, valid until___/___/___

Phone: ______________; e-mail: ____________________________________, holder of ___________ shares, with voting rights, representative of the share capital of Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A., hereby forwards the ballot related to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 24 May 2022 and expressly declares the will to exercise the vote by correspondence.

Yours faithfully,

_________________________________

(signature)

Annex: Ballot

1 This communication must be sent by registered mail and received at the headquarters of the company until 23 May 2022, without prejudice to the obligation of timely proof of the capacity of the shareholder

