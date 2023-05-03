Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Impresa, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPR   PTIPR0AM0000

IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:05 2023-05-03 am EDT
0.1735 EUR   -0.57%
01:16pImpresa Sgps S A : informs about Representation Letter for the Annual General Meeting of May 26th 2023 - collective person
PU
04/28Impresa Sgps S A : informs about 2022 Annual Report - Non-ESEF version
PU
04/28IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A. : Annual Report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Representation Letter for the Annual General Meeting of May 26th 2023 - collective person

05/03/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPRESENTATION LETTER1

To

The Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting of Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Rua Ribeiro Sanches, no. 65 1200-787 Lisbon

_________________ 2023

Dear Sir, Firm:

____________________________________________________________________

Registered office: ______________________________________________________

Postal Code: ________-______ ______________________

Legal Person Identification Number (NIPC) : _______________________, registered at the

Commercial Registry of ________________________, holder of ___________2 shares, with

voting rights, registered in its name, according to the information submitted directly to you by

_______________________3, hereby appoints Mr./Ms. 4

__________________________________________or, in his/her absence or unavailability,

Mr./Ms. ___________________________________________ as its representative in the

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of this Company, to be held on 26 May 2023, at [11 a.m.], in Auditório Luiz Vasconcellos, at Edifício Impresa, at Rua Calvet de Magalhães, 242, Paço de Arcos, any of them with powers to propose, discuss and vote on its behalf all issues addressed in the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, even if such meeting is suspended in accordance with the law and held on another date.

Yours faithfully,

_____________________________________________________

(Signature of the Company's representative with indication of its capacity)

  1. This letter shall be received at the Company's registered office until 23 May 2023.
  2. To inscribe the number of shares held on the date of register, which shall correspond to 0:00 (GMT) of 19 May 2023.
  3. To inscribe the name of the Financial Intermediary to which the book-entry registry of the shares has been entrusted.
  4. To inscribe the full name of the representative(s). Please note that the representative(s) shall be duly identified.

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 17:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
01:16pImpresa Sgps S A : informs about Representation Letter for the Annual General Meeting of M..
PU
04/28Impresa Sgps S A : informs about 2022 Annual Report - Non-ESEF version
PU
04/28IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A. : Annual Report
CO
04/03Impresa Sgps S A : SIC Audiences in March 2023
PU
03/09Impresa Sgps S A : informs on 2022 Results
PU
03/09Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for..
CI
03/09IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A. : Annual results
CO
02/03Impresa Sgps S A : SIC Audiences in January 2023
PU
01/25Impresa Sgps S A : informs about 2023 Financial Calendar
PU
01/11Impresa Sgps S A : SIC Audiences in December 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 210 M 210 M
Net income 2021 12,6 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net Debt 2021 137 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,3 M 32,2 M 32,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 833
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Impresa, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Miguel dos Reis Chief Financial Officer
Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão Chairman
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
João Nuno Lopes de Castro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.14.05%32
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.43.57%32 369
FOX CORPORATION8.86%17 164
RTL GROUP S.A.4.92%7 212
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-0.83%6 241
TEGNA INC.-21.38%3 859
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer