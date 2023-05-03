IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Representation Letter for the Annual General Meeting of May 26th 2023 - collective person

REPRESENTATION LETTER1

To

The Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting of Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Rua Ribeiro Sanches, no. 65 1200-787 Lisbon

_________________ 2023

Dear Sir, Firm:

____________________________________________________________________

Registered office: ______________________________________________________

Postal Code: ________-______ ______________________

Legal Person Identification Number (NIPC) : _______________________, registered at the

Commercial Registry of ________________________, holder of ___________2 shares, with

voting rights, registered in its name, according to the information submitted directly to you by

_______________________3, hereby appoints Mr./Ms. 4

__________________________________________or, in his/her absence or unavailability,

Mr./Ms. ___________________________________________ as its representative in the

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of this Company, to be held on 26 May 2023, at [11 a.m.], in Auditório Luiz Vasconcellos, at Edifício Impresa, at Rua Calvet de Magalhães, 242, Paço de Arcos, any of them with powers to propose, discuss and vote on its behalf all issues addressed in the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, even if such meeting is suspended in accordance with the law and held on another date.

Yours faithfully,

_____________________________________________________

(Signature of the Company's representative with indication of its capacity)