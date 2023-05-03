IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Representation Letter for the Annual General Meeting of May 26th 2023 - collective person

REPRESENTATION LETTER1
To
The Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting of Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.
Rua Ribeiro Sanches, no. 65 1200-787 Lisbon
_________________ 2023
Dear Sir, Firm:
____________________________________________________________________
Registered office: ______________________________________________________
Postal Code: ________-______ ______________________
Legal Person Identification Number (NIPC) : _______________________, registered at the
Commercial Registry of ________________________, holder of ___________2 shares, with
voting rights, registered in its name, according to the information submitted directly to you by
_______________________3, hereby appoints Mr./Ms. 4
__________________________________________or, in his/her absence or unavailability,
Mr./Ms. ___________________________________________ as its representative in the
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of this Company, to be held on 26 May 2023, at [11 a.m.], in Auditório Luiz Vasconcellos, at Edifício Impresa, at Rua Calvet de Magalhães, 242, Paço de Arcos, any of them with powers to propose, discuss and vote on its behalf all issues addressed in the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, even if such meeting is suspended in accordance with the law and held on another date.
Yours faithfully,
_____________________________________________________
(Signature of the Company's representative with indication of its capacity)
-
This letter shall be received at the Company's registered office until 23 May 2023.
-
To inscribe the number of shares held on the date of register, which shall correspond to 0:00 (GMT) of 19 May 2023.
-
To inscribe the name of the Financial Intermediary to which the book-entry registry of the shares has been entrusted.
-
To inscribe the full name of the representative(s). Please note that the representative(s) shall be duly identified.