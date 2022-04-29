IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Statement of participation on the Annual General Meeting of May 24th 2022

STATEMENT OF PARTICIPATION ON THE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF IMPRESA - SOCIEDADE GESTORA DE PARTICIPAÇÕES SOCIAIS, S.A., OF 24 MAY 2022

Subject: Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A., of 24 May 2022

______________________________, as shareholder of IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A., (hereinafter IMPRESA), holder of [●] shares registered with your institution in account(s) [●], hereby expresses, in accordance with and for the purposes of the provisions of Article 23-C, number 3 of the Portuguese Securities Code, its intention to participate in the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of IMPRESA, to be held at 11 a.m. on 24 May 2022.

For this purpose, it is requested, pursuant to article 23-C, number 4, of the Portuguese Securities Code, to be issued and sent, in order to be received by the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting of IMPRESA until 23:59 hours (GMT) on 17 May 2022, the information on the number of shares representing the share capital of Impresa with voting rights that are registered in its name (and with an indication of the taxpayer number) on the above referred accounts at 0:00 a.m. (GMT) on 17 May 2022, specifying, when applicable, the shares registered in each account.

