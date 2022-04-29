Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Impresa, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    IPR   PTIPR0AM0000

IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/29 11:35:02 am EDT
0.2300 EUR   +1.32%
05:58pIMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Statement of participation on the Annual General Meeting of May 24th 2022
PU
05:58pIMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Ballot paper by post for the Annual General Meeting of May 24th 2022 - collective person
PU
05:58pIMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Corporate Governance 2021 Report
PU
Summary 
Summary

IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Statement of participation on the Annual General Meeting of May 24th 2022

04/29/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
STATEMENT OF PARTICIPATION ON THE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF IMPRESA - SOCIEDADE GESTORA DE PARTICIPAÇÕES SOCIAIS, S.A., OF 24 MAY 2022

Name/Firm: ________________________

Address/Registered Office: _____________ Postal Code: ________________________

Tax Identification Number/Legal Person Identification Number:____________________________

To

Financial Institution: _______________

Address:________________________

Postal Code:_____________________

Fax:____________________________ _________________ 2022

Subject: Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A., of 24 May 2022

Dear Sirs,

______________________________, as shareholder of IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A., (hereinafter IMPRESA), holder of [] shares registered with your institution in account(s) [], hereby expresses, in accordance with and for the purposes of the provisions of Article 23-C, number 3 of the Portuguese Securities Code, its intention to participate in the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of IMPRESA, to be held at 11 a.m. on 24 May 2022.

For this purpose, it is requested, pursuant to article 23-C, number 4, of the Portuguese Securities Code, to be issued and sent, in order to be received by the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting of IMPRESA until 23:59 hours (GMT) on 17 May 2022, the information on the number of shares representing the share capital of Impresa with voting rights that are registered in its name (and with an indication of the taxpayer number) on the above referred accounts at 0:00 a.m. (GMT) on 17 May 2022, specifying, when applicable, the shares registered in each account.

Yours faithfully,

_______________________________________

Name:

Capacity:

-1-

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 21:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 177 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2020 11,2 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2020 153 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,6 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 845
Free-Float 37,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Miguel dos Reis Chief Financial Officer
Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão Chairman
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
João Nuno Lopes de Castro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.-6.97%40
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.0.00%44 533
FOX CORPORATION-0.98%19 921
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK31.14%12 430
RTL GROUP S.A.6.52%8 086
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.7.42%6 650