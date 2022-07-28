IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about change in the composition of the Board of Directors

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Sociedade com ações admitidas à negociação em mercado regulamentado

Head Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, 65, 1200-787 Lisbon

Share Capital: 84.000.000 Euros

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

Registration and tax identification number: 502 437 464

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("IMPRESA") hereby informs that on the present date director João Nuno Lopes de Castro has resigned as board member of IMPRESA, and the Board of IMPRESA has appointed today, through co-optation, pursuant to article 393º, nº 3 b) of the Portuguese Companies Code, António Horta Osório as new director of IMPRESA, for the current term of office 2019- 2022.

It is further disclosed that the Board of IMPRESA has also decided today to propose the convening of an extraordinary shareholders meeting to resolve on the amendment of article 14 of the By-Laws in order to allow the appointment of two Vice Presidents of the Board, and, should this amendment be approved by the shareholders, it is the intention of the Board that António Horta Osório is appointed as Vice President of the Board, along with Francisco Maria Balsemão, that is already a Vice President.

Lisbon, 28 July 2022

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.