    IPR   PTIPR0AM0000

IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 01/05 11:35:24 am
0.252 EUR   +1.20%
IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about cyber attack developments

01/05/2022 | 12:38pm EST
IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Registered Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, n.º 65, Estrela, Lisbon

Share Capital: Euro 84,000,000.00

Registered at Commercial Registry of Lisbon

under registration number and tax identification number 502 437 464

INSIDE INFORMATION

For the purposes of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities Code, IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. informs that it was the target of a cyber- attack on Sunday, January 2nd, as a result of which the information websites of Jornal Expresso, and of SIC and SIC Notícias television channels, as well as the OPTO platform were temporarily unavailable to the public.

Following this illicit intrusion, IMPRESA immediately set in motion, together with a team of specialists, an operation to assess the potential impact of this illegitimate attack and initiated preliminary protection and containment actions. It is also taking the necessary measures to restore, as soon as possible, normal and regular access to the Group's news content, currently working through websites that operate temporarily, as well as through its social networks.

Any and all relevant developments or new facts related to this matter will be disclosed to the market and general public as soon as possible.

Lisbon, January 5, 2022

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 17:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 177 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2020 11,2 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net Debt 2020 153 M 173 M 173 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,8 M 47,3 M 47,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 845
Free-Float 37,6%
Managers and Directors
Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Miguel dos Reis Chief Financial Officer
Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão Chairman
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
João Nuno Lopes de Castro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.2.05%47
FOX CORPORATION2.90%20 919
DISCOVERY, INC.13.64%17 428
RTL GROUP S.A.0.21%8 104
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.0.66%6 214
TEGNA INC.2.64%4 215