IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about cyber attack developments

INSIDE INFORMATION

For the purposes of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities Code, IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. informs that it was the target of a cyber- attack on Sunday, January 2nd, as a result of which the information websites of Jornal Expresso, and of SIC and SIC Notícias television channels, as well as the OPTO platform were temporarily unavailable to the public.

Following this illicit intrusion, IMPRESA immediately set in motion, together with a team of specialists, an operation to assess the potential impact of this illegitimate attack and initiated preliminary protection and containment actions. It is also taking the necessary measures to restore, as soon as possible, normal and regular access to the Group's news content, currently working through websites that operate temporarily, as well as through its social networks.

Any and all relevant developments or new facts related to this matter will be disclosed to the market and general public as soon as possible.

Lisbon, January 5, 2022

