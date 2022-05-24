IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting on the 24th of May 2022

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Registered Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, n.º 65, Estrela, Lisbon

Share Capital: Euro 84,000,000.00

Registered at Commercial Registry of Lisbon

under registration number and tax identification number 502 437 464

Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

According to the legislation in force, IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Company") hereby informs that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held today, 24 May 2022:

Approved the single management report referred to in article 508-C, number 6 of the Portuguese Companies Code, the balance sheet and individual and consolidated accounts, the audit reports and other individual and consolidated accounts documents for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021, including, in particular, the report on corporate governance referred to in CMVM's Regulation no. 4/2013 (which includes the remuneration report) and the report of non-financial information;

Approved the proposal of year-end results allocation, which proposed the allocation of the positive net income for the year, in the amount of 13,187,094.07 euros, as follow:

Retained Results: 8,455,698.32 euros Legal Reserve: 659,354.70 euros Free Reserves: 4,072,041.05 euros

Approved a vote of confidence and commendation to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Bodies of the Company, extensive to all its individual members.

Lisbon, 24 May 2022

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Note: the proposals relative to the items of the agenda are available at https://www.impresa.pt/en/investor-relations/assembleia-geral

