    IPR   PTIPR0AM0000

IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05/24 11:35:15 am EDT
0.2240 EUR   +0.45%
12:19pIMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting on the 24th of May 2022
PU
04/29IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Representation Letter for the Annual General Meeting of May 24th 2022 - individual person
PU
04/29IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about the Call Notice for the Annual General Meeting of May 24th 2022
PU
IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting on the 24th of May 2022

05/24/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Registered Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, n.º 65, Estrela, Lisbon

Share Capital: Euro 84,000,000.00

Registered at Commercial Registry of Lisbon

under registration number and tax identification number 502 437 464

Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

According to the legislation in force, IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Company") hereby informs that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held today, 24 May 2022:

  • Approved the single management report referred to in article 508-C, number 6 of the Portuguese Companies Code, the balance sheet and individual and consolidated accounts, the audit reports and other individual and consolidated accounts documents for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021, including, in particular, the report on corporate governance referred to in CMVM's Regulation no. 4/2013 (which includes the remuneration report) and the report of non-financial information;
  • Approved the proposal of year-end results allocation, which proposed the allocation of the positive net income for the year, in the amount of 13,187,094.07 euros, as follow:
    • Retained Results: 8,455,698.32 euros
    • Legal Reserve: 659,354.70 euros
    • Free Reserves: 4,072,041.05 euros
  • Approved a vote of confidence and commendation to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Bodies of the Company, extensive to all its individual members.

Lisbon, 24 May 2022

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Note: the proposals relative to the items of the agenda are available at https://www.impresa.pt/en/investor-relations/assembleia-geral

Contacts:

Representative for Market Relations: Paulo Miguel dos Reis

Investor Relations: Rita Raposo

Tel.: +351 213 929 780

Email: impresa@impresa.pt

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 16:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
