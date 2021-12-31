IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about stake in Lusa

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Sociedade aberta

Registered Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, n.º 65, Estrela, Lisbon

Share Capital: Euro 84,000,000.00

Registered at Commercial Registry of Lisbon

under registration number and tax identification number 502 437 464

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

For the purposes of Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of Article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities Code, and within the scope of the process described in the notices issued on January 4, 2021, IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. informs that it has signed on this date, with PÁGINAS CIVILIZADAS, LDA., the definitive purchase and sale agreement regarding the transmission of 476,064 (four hundred and seventy six thousand and sixty four) shares, each one with a nominal value of EUR 2.50 (two euros and fifty cents), representing 22.35% of the share capital of Lusa - Agência de Notícias de Portugal S.A., for the price of EUR 1,250,000 (one million and two hundred and fifty thousand euros).

This sale was made within the scope of the implementation of the Strategic Plan for the three- year period 2020-2022, and the repositioning of IMPRESA's activity, focusing primarily on the audiovisual and digital components.

As a result of the agreed disposal value mentioned above, which was already known at the closing date of the 2020 accounts, IMPRESA incurred losses, and consequently recorded impairments in the 2020 accounts in the amount of EUR 24,925, as indicated in notes 25 and 28 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as at December 31, 2020, included in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.

Lisbon, December 31, 2021

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.