Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Impresa, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPR   PTIPR0AM0000

IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 12/31 08:00:17 am
0.244 EUR   +0.41%
11:27aIMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about stake in Lusa
PU
12/06IMPRESA SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in November 2021
PU
11/05SIC Audiences in October 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about stake in Lusa

12/31/2021 | 11:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Sociedade aberta

Registered Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, n.º 65, Estrela, Lisbon

Share Capital: Euro 84,000,000.00

Registered at Commercial Registry of Lisbon

under registration number and tax identification number 502 437 464

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

For the purposes of Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of Article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities Code, and within the scope of the process described in the notices issued on January 4, 2021, IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. informs that it has signed on this date, with PÁGINAS CIVILIZADAS, LDA., the definitive purchase and sale agreement regarding the transmission of 476,064 (four hundred and seventy six thousand and sixty four) shares, each one with a nominal value of EUR 2.50 (two euros and fifty cents), representing 22.35% of the share capital of Lusa - Agência de Notícias de Portugal S.A., for the price of EUR 1,250,000 (one million and two hundred and fifty thousand euros).

This sale was made within the scope of the implementation of the Strategic Plan for the three- year period 2020-2022, and the repositioning of IMPRESA's activity, focusing primarily on the audiovisual and digital components.

As a result of the agreed disposal value mentioned above, which was already known at the closing date of the 2020 accounts, IMPRESA incurred losses, and consequently recorded impairments in the 2020 accounts in the amount of EUR 24,925, as indicated in notes 25 and 28 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as at December 31, 2020, included in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.

Lisbon, December 31, 2021

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 16:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
11:27aIMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about stake in Lusa
PU
12/06IMPRESA SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in November 2021
PU
11/05SIC Audiences in October 2021
PU
10/04IMPRESA SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in September 2021
PU
09/22IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about the partnership of its subsidiary SIC with THU
PU
09/09IMPRESA SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in August 2021
PU
08/04IMPRESA SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in July 2021
PU
07/28IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about First Half 2021 Results
PU
07/27IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A. : Half-year results
CO
07/05IMPRESA SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in June 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 177 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2020 11,2 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net Debt 2020 153 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,0 M 46,4 M 46,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 845
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Impresa, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Miguel dos Reis Chief Financial Officer
Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão Chairman
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
João Nuno Lopes de Castro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.69.93%46
FOX CORPORATION28.88%20 684
DISCOVERY, INC.-18.74%15 948
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK62.86%9 645
RTL GROUP S.A.17.31%8 103
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.35.55%6 215