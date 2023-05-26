IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about the election of the Governing Bodies for the 2023-2026 four-year …

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Registered Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, n.º 65, Estrela, Lisbon

Share Capital: Euro 84,000,000.00

Registered at Commercial Registry of Lisbon

under registration number and tax identification number 502 437 464

Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

According to the legislation in force, IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Company") hereby informs that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held today,

26 May 2023:

Approved the management report referred to in article 508-C, number 6 of the Commercial Companies Code, the balance sheet and individual and consolidated accounts, the reports of the Statutory Auditor and the other individual and consolidated financial statements, concerning the financial year ended on 31 December 2022, including, in particular, the report on corporate governance (which includes a section regarding the remuneration report) and the sustainability report (previously designated as the non-financial information report).

Approved the proposal of allocation of results, which proposed the allocation of the positive net result for the year, in the amount of 9,963,929.58 euros, as follow:

Legal Reserve: 498,196.48 euros

Free Reserves: 9,465,733.10 euros

Approved a vote of confidence and commendation to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Bodies of the Company, extensive to all its individual members.

Ratified the amendments to articles 3 and 5 of the remuneration policy for members of the

Company's management and supervisory bodies, with reference to the 2019/2022 period.

Approved the Remuneration Policy Proposal for the members of the Company's management and supervisory bodies for the four-year period 2023/2026, pursuant to the proposal of the Remuneration Committee.

Approved the election of members of the governing bodies for the 2023/2026 four-year period.