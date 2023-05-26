Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Impresa, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    IPR   PTIPR0AM0000

IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:26:35 2023-05-26 am EDT
0.1565 EUR   -1.88%
01:06pImpresa Sgps S A : informs about the election of the Governing Bodies for the 2023-2026 four-year …
PU
05/19Impresa Sgps S A : informs about supplementary note to the Proposal regarding Item Six of the agenda …
PU
05/19Impresa Sgps S A : informs about supplementary note to the Proposal regarding Item Six of the agenda on the Annual General Meeting of May 26th 2023
PU
IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about the election of the Governing Bodies for the 2023-2026 four-year …

05/26/2023 | 01:06pm EDT
IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Registered Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, n.º 65, Estrela, Lisbon

Share Capital: Euro 84,000,000.00

Registered at Commercial Registry of Lisbon

under registration number and tax identification number 502 437 464

Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

According to the legislation in force, IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Company") hereby informs that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held today,

26 May 2023:

  • Approved the management report referred to in article 508-C, number 6 of the Commercial Companies Code, the balance sheet and individual and consolidated accounts, the reports of the Statutory Auditor and the other individual and consolidated financial statements, concerning the financial year ended on 31 December 2022, including, in particular, the report on corporate governance (which includes a section regarding the remuneration report) and the sustainability report (previously designated as the non-financial information report).
  • Approved the proposal of allocation of results, which proposed the allocation of the positive net result for the year, in the amount of 9,963,929.58 euros, as follow:
    • Legal Reserve: 498,196.48 euros
    • Free Reserves: 9,465,733.10 euros
  • Approved a vote of confidence and commendation to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Bodies of the Company, extensive to all its individual members.
  • Ratified the amendments to articles 3 and 5 of the remuneration policy for members of the
    Company's management and supervisory bodies, with reference to the 2019/2022 period.
  • Approved the Remuneration Policy Proposal for the members of the Company's management and supervisory bodies for the four-year period 2023/2026, pursuant to the proposal of the Remuneration Committee.
  • Approved the election of members of the governing bodies for the 2023/2026 four-year period.
  • Approved the election of the Statutory Auditor for the 2023/2026 four-year period.

Lisbon, 26 May 2023

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Note: the proposals relative to the items of the agenda are available at https://www.impresa.pt/en/investor-relations/assembleia-geral

Contacts:

Representative for Market Relations: Paulo Miguel dos Reis

Investor Relations: Rita Raposo

Tel.: +351 213 929 780

Email: impresa@impresa.pt

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 17:05:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 185 M 198 M 198 M
Net income 2022 1,14 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net Debt 2022 106 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,8 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 926
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Impresa, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Miguel dos Reis Chief Financial Officer
Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão Chairman
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
Francisco Maria Supico Pinto Balsemão Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.4.25%29
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.16.98%27 016
FOX CORPORATION2.30%15 173
RTL GROUP S.A.-5.83%6 164
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-11.12%5 443
TEGNA INC.-26.57%3 501
