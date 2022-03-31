Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Impresa, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
11:46aIMPRESA SGPS S A : informs on 2021 Results
PU
04:06aIMPRESA SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in January 2022
PU
03:36aIMPRESA SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in February 2022
PU
IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs on 2021 Results

03/31/2022

03/31/2022 | 11:46am EDT
2021

RESULTS

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Share Capital: Eur 84,000,000

Head Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, 65, 1200-787 Lisboa

NIPC 502 437 464

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

Contents

1. HIGHLIGHTS .................................................................................................................... 3

1.1. IMPRESA Brands ....................................................................................................... 4

2. ANALYSIS OF THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS ........................................................ 5

2.1. Income Statement ....................................................................................................... 5

2.2. Sources of Revenue ................................................................................................... 6

2.3. Indebtedness .............................................................................................................. 6

2.4. Segments .................................................................................................................... 7

2.4.1. Television (SIC) .................................................................................................... 7

2.4.2. IMPRESA Publishing ............................................................................................ 9

2.4.3. IMPRESA Other .................................................................................................. 10

3. IMPRESA GROUP SECURITIES ................................................................................... 11

3.1. IMPRESA Shares ..................................................................................................... 11

3.2. SIC 2019-2022 Bonds ............................................................................................... 11

3.3. SIC 2021-2025 Bonds ............................................................................................... 11

4. AWARDS ........................................................................................................................ 12

5. OUTLOOK ...................................................................................................................... 14

2021

RESULTS

  • IMPRESA's profits grew 12.5% to €12.6M, the best result since 2007

  • Group's EBITDA above €30M for the second consecutive year

  • Net debt fell €14.2M to €138.6M, the lowest since 2005

  • SIC leads audience with 19.6% of share

  • EXPRESSO was the most sold publication in Portugal

1. HIGHLIGHTS

IMPRESA recorded a consolidated net profit of €12.6M in 2021, which represents an increase of €1.4M, 12.5% up on the previous year.

The Group's EBITDA exceeded €30.8M, registering a year-on-year decrease of 1%.

The Group's total revenues reached €190.2M, reflecting an increase of 6.8% relative to the previous year.

Operating costs increased 8.4%, contributing towards the strengthening of the Group's competitiveness.

The net remunerated debt of IMPRESA fell €14.2M year-on-year, having closed 2021 at €138.6M. This is the lowest value registered since 2005, the year in which IMPRESA became the sole shareholder of SIC.

1.1. IMPRESA Brands

  • SIC maintained audience leadership in 2021, in the universe of generalist channels, with an average share of 19.6% in terms of consolidated data, according to GfK.

  • SIC's generalist and thematic channels, as a whole, closed the year in first place, with an average market share of 23.2%.

    • The EXPRESSO was once again the most sold publication in Portugal, leading the average paid circulation among all newspapers and magazines, according to APCT data, with reference to 2021.

    • The EXPRESSO was the best-selling newspaper for the fifth consecutive year.

    • The paid circulation (newsstand and digital sales) of the EXPRESSO grew 1.9%, to an average of almost 101 thousand copies per edition. It was the only publication in Portugal with a paid circulation of over 100 thousand copies.

  • SIC represented almost half (49.6%) of the advertising investment market share among generalist channels.

  • In terms of annual performance, SIC's websites obtained the highest ever monthly average of Unique Visitors (2,656,184).

  • At the end of 2021, OPTO had more than 20,000 premium subscribers, 75% of which in Portugal and 25% internationally.

  • The eSports platform ADVNCE increased its coverage through agreements with national distributors and partnerships with event producers.

  • It was also the Portuguese leader in paid digital circulation, selling an average of more than 48 thousand copies per edition.

  • The universe of the EXPRESSO brand's websites registered the best year ever, with a monthly average of 2,560,981 Unique Visitors.

(values in Euros)

2021

2020

var %

Total Revenues

190 190 932

178 089 666

6,8%

Television

164 993 905

152 168 537

8,4%

Publishing

23 807 749

23 272 833

2,3%

Infoportugal

1 605 740

2 139 588

-25,0%

Intersegments & Others

-216 462

508 708

n.a.

Operating Costs (1)

159 394 408

146 979 160

8,4%

Total EBITDA

30 796 524

31 110 506

-1,0%

EBITDA Margin

16,2%

17,5%

Television

28 684 843

30 489 830

-5,9%

Publishing

3 721 196

3 035 176

22,6%

Infoportugal & Others

-1 609 515

-2 414 500

33,3%

Total EBITDA (2)

30 817 347

31 395 471

-1,8%

EBITDA Margin (2)

16,2%

17,6%

Depreciation

5 117 840

5 335 362

-4,1%

EBIT

25 678 683

25 775 144

-0,4%

EBIT Margin

13,5%

14,5%

Financial Results

-8 292 222

-8 890 025

6,7%

Provisions

110 795

558 001

-80,1%

Res. Bef Taxes & Minorities

17 275 667

16 327 118

5,8%

Income Tax (IRC)(-)

4 652 018

5 106 880

-8,9%

Net Profit

12 623 649

11 220 238

12,5%

Notes:

EBITDA = Operating Results + Amortisation and Depreciation + Provisions + Impairment in non-current assets.

  • (1) Does not consider Amortisation and Depreciation, Provisions and Impairment Losses in non-current assets.

  • (2) EBITDA adjusted for restructuring costs.

The IMPRESA Group recorded €190.2M in consolidated revenues, which represents an increase of 6.8% year-on-year.

Operating costs, without considering amortisation, depreciation, provisions and impairment losses in non-current assets, increased 8.4% year-on-year.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
