IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs on 2021 Results

2021

RESULTS

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Share Capital: Eur 84,000,000

Head Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, 65, 1200-787 Lisboa

NIPC 502 437 464

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

Contents

1. HIGHLIGHTS .................................................................................................................... 3

1.1. IMPRESA Brands ....................................................................................................... 4

2. ANALYSIS OF THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS ........................................................ 5

2.1. Income Statement ....................................................................................................... 5

2.2. Sources of Revenue ................................................................................................... 6

2.3. Indebtedness .............................................................................................................. 6

2.4. Segments .................................................................................................................... 7

2.4.1. Television (SIC) .................................................................................................... 7

2.4.2. IMPRESA Publishing ............................................................................................ 9

2.4.3. IMPRESA Other .................................................................................................. 10

3. IMPRESA GROUP SECURITIES ................................................................................... 11

3.1. IMPRESA Shares ..................................................................................................... 11

3.2. SIC 2019-2022 Bonds ............................................................................................... 11

3.3. SIC 2021-2025 Bonds ............................................................................................... 11

4. AWARDS ........................................................................................................................ 12

5. OUTLOOK ...................................................................................................................... 14

• IMPRESA's profits grew 12.5% to €12.6M, the best result since 2007

• Group's EBITDA above €30M for the second consecutive year

• Net debt fell €14.2M to €138.6M, the lowest since 2005

• SIC leads audience with 19.6% of share

• EXPRESSO was the most sold publication in Portugal

1. HIGHLIGHTS

IMPRESA recorded a consolidated net profit of €12.6M in 2021, which represents an increase of €1.4M, 12.5% up on the previous year.

The Group's EBITDA exceeded €30.8M, registering a year-on-year decrease of 1%.

The Group's total revenues reached €190.2M, reflecting an increase of 6.8% relative to the previous year.

Operating costs increased 8.4%, contributing towards the strengthening of the Group's competitiveness.

The net remunerated debt of IMPRESA fell €14.2M year-on-year, having closed 2021 at €138.6M. This is the lowest value registered since 2005, the year in which IMPRESA became the sole shareholder of SIC.

1.1. IMPRESA Brands

• SIC maintained audience leadership in 2021, in the universe of generalist channels, with an average share of 19.6% in terms of consolidated data, according to GfK.

• SIC's generalist and thematic channels, as a whole, closed the year in first place, with an average market share of 23.2%. • The EXPRESSO was once again the most sold publication in Portugal, leading the average paid circulation among all newspapers and magazines, according to APCT data, with reference to 2021. • The EXPRESSO was the best-selling newspaper for the fifth consecutive year. • The paid circulation (newsstand and digital sales) of the EXPRESSO grew 1.9%, to an average of almost 101 thousand copies per edition. It was the only publication in Portugal with a paid circulation of over 100 thousand copies.

• SIC represented almost half (49.6%) of the advertising investment market share among generalist channels.

• In terms of annual performance, SIC's websites obtained the highest ever monthly average of Unique Visitors (2,656,184).

• At the end of 2021, OPTO had more than 20,000 premium subscribers, 75% of which in Portugal and 25% internationally.

• The eSports platform ADVNCE increased its coverage through agreements with national distributors and partnerships with event producers.

• It was also the Portuguese leader in paid digital circulation, selling an average of more than 48 thousand copies per edition.

• The universe of the EXPRESSO brand's websites registered the best year ever, with a monthly average of 2,560,981 Unique Visitors.

(values in Euros) 2021 2020 var % Total Revenues 190 190 932 178 089 666 6,8% Television 164 993 905 152 168 537 8,4% Publishing 23 807 749 23 272 833 2,3% Infoportugal 1 605 740 2 139 588 -25,0% Intersegments & Others -216 462 508 708 n.a. Operating Costs (1) 159 394 408 146 979 160 8,4% Total EBITDA 30 796 524 31 110 506 -1,0% EBITDA Margin 16,2% 17,5% Television 28 684 843 30 489 830 -5,9% Publishing 3 721 196 3 035 176 22,6% Infoportugal & Others -1 609 515 -2 414 500 33,3% Total EBITDA (2) 30 817 347 31 395 471 -1,8% EBITDA Margin (2) 16,2% 17,6% Depreciation 5 117 840 5 335 362 -4,1% EBIT 25 678 683 25 775 144 -0,4% EBIT Margin 13,5% 14,5% Financial Results -8 292 222 -8 890 025 6,7% Provisions 110 795 558 001 -80,1% Res. Bef Taxes & Minorities 17 275 667 16 327 118 5,8% Income Tax (IRC)(-) 4 652 018 5 106 880 -8,9% Net Profit 12 623 649 11 220 238 12,5%

Notes:

EBITDA = Operating Results + Amortisation and Depreciation + Provisions + Impairment in non-current assets.

(1) Does not consider Amortisation and Depreciation, Provisions and Impairment Losses in non-current assets.

(2) EBITDA adjusted for restructuring costs.

The IMPRESA Group recorded €190.2M in consolidated revenues, which represents an increase of 6.8% year-on-year.

Operating costs, without considering amortisation, depreciation, provisions and impairment losses in non-current assets, increased 8.4% year-on-year.