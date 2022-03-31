IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs on 2021 Results

2021
RESULTS
IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.
Share Capital: Eur 84,000,000
Head Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, 65, 1200-787 Lisboa
NIPC 502 437 464
Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon
Contents
1. HIGHLIGHTS .................................................................................................................... 3
1.1. IMPRESA Brands ....................................................................................................... 4
2. ANALYSIS OF THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS ........................................................ 5
2.1. Income Statement ....................................................................................................... 5
2.2. Sources of Revenue ................................................................................................... 6
2.3. Indebtedness .............................................................................................................. 6
2.4. Segments .................................................................................................................... 7
2.4.1. Television (SIC) .................................................................................................... 7
2.4.2. IMPRESA Publishing ............................................................................................ 9
2.4.3. IMPRESA Other .................................................................................................. 10
3. IMPRESA GROUP SECURITIES ................................................................................... 11
3.1. IMPRESA Shares ..................................................................................................... 11
3.2. SIC 2019-2022 Bonds ............................................................................................... 11
3.3. SIC 2021-2025 Bonds ............................................................................................... 11
4. AWARDS ........................................................................................................................ 12
5. OUTLOOK ...................................................................................................................... 14
2021
RESULTS
-
• IMPRESA's profits grew 12.5% to €12.6M, the best result since 2007
-
• Group's EBITDA above €30M for the second consecutive year
-
• Net debt fell €14.2M to €138.6M, the lowest since 2005
-
• SIC leads audience with 19.6% of share
-
• EXPRESSO was the most sold publication in Portugal
1. HIGHLIGHTS
IMPRESA recorded a consolidated net profit of €12.6M in 2021, which represents an increase of €1.4M, 12.5% up on the previous year.
The Group's EBITDA exceeded €30.8M, registering a year-on-year decrease of 1%.
The Group's total revenues reached €190.2M, reflecting an increase of 6.8% relative to the previous year.
Operating costs increased 8.4%, contributing towards the strengthening of the Group's competitiveness.
The net remunerated debt of IMPRESA fell €14.2M year-on-year, having closed 2021 at €138.6M. This is the lowest value registered since 2005, the year in which IMPRESA became the sole shareholder of SIC.
1.1. IMPRESA Brands
-
• SIC maintained audience leadership in 2021, in the universe of generalist channels, with an average share of 19.6% in terms of consolidated data, according to GfK.
-
• SIC's generalist and thematic channels, as a whole, closed the year in first place, with an average market share of 23.2%.
-
• The EXPRESSO was once again the most sold publication in Portugal, leading the average paid circulation among all newspapers and magazines, according to APCT data, with reference to 2021.
-
• The EXPRESSO was the best-selling newspaper for the fifth consecutive year.
-
• The paid circulation (newsstand and digital sales) of the EXPRESSO grew 1.9%, to an average of almost 101 thousand copies per edition. It was the only publication in Portugal with a paid circulation of over 100 thousand copies.
-
• SIC represented almost half (49.6%) of the advertising investment market share among generalist channels.
-
• In terms of annual performance, SIC's websites obtained the highest ever monthly average of Unique Visitors (2,656,184).
-
• At the end of 2021, OPTO had more than 20,000 premium subscribers, 75% of which in Portugal and 25% internationally.
-
• The eSports platform ADVNCE increased its coverage through agreements with national distributors and partnerships with event producers.
-
• It was also the Portuguese leader in paid digital circulation, selling an average of more than 48 thousand copies per edition.
-
• The universe of the EXPRESSO brand's websites registered the best year ever, with a monthly average of 2,560,981 Unique Visitors.
|
(values in Euros)
|
2021
|
2020
|
var %
|
Total Revenues
|
190 190 932
|
178 089 666
|
6,8%
|
Television
|
164 993 905
|
152 168 537
|
8,4%
|
Publishing
|
23 807 749
|
23 272 833
|
2,3%
|
Infoportugal
|
1 605 740
|
2 139 588
|
-25,0%
|
Intersegments & Others
|
-216 462
|
508 708
|
n.a.
|
Operating Costs (1)
|
159 394 408
|
146 979 160
|
8,4%
|
Total EBITDA
|
30 796 524
|
31 110 506
|
-1,0%
|
EBITDA Margin
|
16,2%
|
17,5%
|
Television
|
28 684 843
|
30 489 830
|
-5,9%
|
Publishing
|
3 721 196
|
3 035 176
|
22,6%
|
Infoportugal & Others
|
-1 609 515
|
-2 414 500
|
33,3%
|
Total EBITDA (2)
|
30 817 347
|
31 395 471
|
-1,8%
|
EBITDA Margin (2)
|
16,2%
|
17,6%
|
Depreciation
|
5 117 840
|
5 335 362
|
-4,1%
|
EBIT
|
25 678 683
|
25 775 144
|
-0,4%
|
EBIT Margin
|
13,5%
|
14,5%
|
Financial Results
|
-8 292 222
|
-8 890 025
|
6,7%
|
Provisions
|
110 795
|
558 001
|
-80,1%
|
Res. Bef Taxes & Minorities
|
17 275 667
|
16 327 118
|
5,8%
|
Income Tax (IRC)(-)
|
4 652 018
|
5 106 880
|
-8,9%
|
Net Profit
|
12 623 649
|
11 220 238
|
12,5%
Notes:
EBITDA = Operating Results + Amortisation and Depreciation + Provisions + Impairment in non-current assets.
-
(1) Does not consider Amortisation and Depreciation, Provisions and Impairment Losses in non-current assets.
-
(2) EBITDA adjusted for restructuring costs.
The IMPRESA Group recorded €190.2M in consolidated revenues, which represents an increase of 6.8% year-on-year.
Operating costs, without considering amortisation, depreciation, provisions and impairment losses in non-current assets, increased 8.4% year-on-year.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.