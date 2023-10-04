Audiences

SIC HAS BEEN THE MOST WATCHED CHANNEL FOR 56 MONTHS

SIC completes 56 consecutive months of leadership;

In September, SIC is the most watched channel on Portuguese television with a 14.7% share, against TVI's 14.1% and RTP1's 10.2%, and was the channel that rose the most compared to August, widening the gap to TVI;

SIC's leadership was transversal to practically all time periods of the day, leading in September in the mornings, afternoons, and prime time;

Jornal da Noite was the most watched news program on Portuguese television and its items, such as Opinião de Marques Mendes, Guerra Fria, Polígrafo SIC, Grande Reportagem and Reportagem Especial ended the month leading, as did Primeiro Jornal;

Isto é Gozar com Quem Trabalha returned and was the most watched entertainment program in Portugal. It leads the Sunday nights. Terra Nossa leads the Saturdays.

SIC's leadership once again extended to commercial targets - A/B C D 15/54 and A/B C D 25/54 - which ended September up compared to August;

SIC's set of thematic channels (SIC Notícias, SIC Mulher, SIC Radical, SIC Caras and SIC K) ended September with a 3.7% share, and SIC Notícias finished with a 2.0% share.

IMPRESA's station completes 56 consecutive months of leadership and ends September leading with a 14.7% share, against TVI's 14.1% and RTP1's 10.2%, and was the channel that rose the most compared to August, widening the gap to TVI.

In September, Jornal da Noite was once again the most watched news program on Portuguese television, finishing top of the list of generalist channels.

To the leadership contributed, once again, the good performance of items throughout the week, such as Opinião de Marques Mendes, Guerra Fria, Polígrafo SIC, Grande Reportagem and Reportagem Especial.

Primeiro Jornal once again ended the month systematically leading from Monday to Sunday and rising when compared to August.

On prime time (between 8pm and midnight), SIC ended September leading with a 16.8% share. The highlights were the return of Ricardo Araújo Pereira on Sunday prime time, which ended the month leading, and Terra Nossa on Saturday prime time, which also ended September leading.