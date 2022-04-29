Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Impresa, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPR   PTIPR0AM0000

IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/29 11:35:02 am EDT
0.2300 EUR   +1.32%
04:28pIMPRESA SGPS S A : General Shareholders Meeting of May 24th 2022 - 2021 Annual Report to be submitted to the General Meeting …
PU
04:28pIMPRESA SGPS S A : General Shareholders Meeting of May 24th 2022 - Call Notice
PU
04:08pIMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about 2021 Annual Report - Non-ESEF version
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impresa SGPS S A : General Shareholders Meeting of May 24th 2022 - 2021 Annual Report to be submitted to the General Meeting …

04/29/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

2021

IMPRESA -Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Share Capital: Euro 84,000,000.00

Rua Ribeiro Sanches, n.º 65, Estrela, Lisbon Registered at Commercial Registry of Lisbon under registration number and tax identification number 502 437 464

European single electronic reporting format (ESEF) and PDF version This document is an unofficial and unaudited PDF version of the Annual Report 2021 of IMPRESA SGPS, S.A.. This version does not contain ESEF information as specified in the Regulatory Technical Standards on ESEF (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815). The official ESEF reporting package is available on the CMVM website.This document is a true copy of the aforementioned financial information. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF package, the latter prevails.

Contents

I. SINGLE MANAGEMENT REPORT 2021

  • 1. HIGHLIGHTS

    1.1. IMPRESA Brands

  • 2. ANALYSIS OF THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

    • 2.1. Income Statement

    • 2.2. Sources of Revenue

    • 2.3. Indebtedness

    • 2.4. Segments

      • 2.4.1. Television (SIC)

      • 2.4.2. IMPRESA Publishing

      • 2.4.3. IMPRESA Other

  • 3. IMPRESA GROUP SECURITIES

    • 3.1. IMPRESA Shares

    • 3.2. SIC 2019-2022 Bonds

    • 3.3. SIC 2021-2025 Bonds

  • 4. AWARDS

  • 5. OUTLOOK

  • 6. INDIVIDUAL ACCOUNTS

    • 6.1. Analysis of Individual Accounts

    • 6.2. Proposal of allocation of year-end results

  • 7. ACTIVITY OF THE NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

  • 8. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

  • II. INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  • III. STATUTORY AUDITOR'S CERTIFICATION AND AUDIT REPORT OF THE INDIVIDUAL ACCOUNTS

  • IV. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  • V. STATUTORY AUDITOR'S CERTIFICATION AND AUDIT REPORT OF THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

  • VI. LIST OF QUALIFIED SHAREHOLDERS

  • VII. SECURITIES HELD BY MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BODIES

  • VIII. AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT

  • IX. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

  • X. CONSOLIDATED REPORT ON NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

I.

SINGLE MANAGEMENT

REPORT

2021

SINGLE MANAGEMENT REPORT 2021

  • IMPRESA's profits grew 12.5% to €12.6M, the best result since 2007

  • Group's EBITDA above €30M for the second consecutive year

  • Net debt fell €14.2M to €138.6M, the lowest since 2005

  • SIC leads audience with 19.6% of share

  • EXPRESSO was the most sold publication in Portugal

1. HIGHLIGHTS

IMPRESA recorded a consolidated net profit of €12.6M in 2021, which represents an increase of €1.4M, 12.5% up on the previous year.

The Group's EBITDA reached €30.8M, registering a year-on-year decrease of 1%.

The Group's total revenues reached €190.2M, reflecting an increase of 6.8% relative to the previous year.

Operating costs increased 8.4%, contributing towards the strengthening of the Group's competitiveness.

The net remunerated debt of IMPRESA fell €14.2M year-on-year, having closed 2021 at €138.6M. This is the lowest value registered since 2005, the year in which IMPRESA became the sole shareholder of SIC.

1.1. IMPRESA Brands

  • SIC maintained audience leadership in 2021, in the universe of generalist channels, with an average share of 19.6% in terms of consolidated data, according to GfK.

  • SIC's generalist and thematic channels, as a whole, closed the year in first place, with an average market share of 23.2%.

    • The EXPRESSO was once again the most sold publication in Portugal, leading the average paid circulation among all newspapers and magazines, according to APCT data, with reference to 2021.

    • The EXPRESSO was the best-selling newspaper for the fifth consecutive year.

    • The paid circulation (newsstand and digital sales) of the EXPRESSO grew 1.9%, to an average of almost 101 thousand copies per edition. It was the only publication in Portugal with a paid circulation of over 100 thousand copies.

  • SIC represented almost half (49.6%) of the advertising investment market share among generalist channels.

  • In terms of annual performance, SIC's websites obtained the highest ever monthly average of Unique Visitors (2,656,184).

  • At the end of 2021, OPTO had more than 20,000 premium subscribers, 75% of which in Portugal and 25% internationally.

  • The eSports platform ADVNCE increased its coverage through agreements with national distributors and partnerships with event producers.

  • It was also the Portuguese leader in paid digital circulation, selling an average of more than 48 thousand copies per edition.

  • The universe of the EXPRESSO brand's websites registered the best year ever, with a monthly average of 2,560,981 Unique Visitors.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 20:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
