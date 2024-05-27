Impresa, SGPS, S.A. is Portugal's leading communications group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operation of TV channels (82.2%): 8 channels operated (SIC, SIC Internacional, SIC News, SIC Radical, SIC Mulher, SIC K, SIC Caras et Txillo) at the end of 2021. The group also offers an activity of streaming exclusive content by subscription (OPTO) and operation of a sports content portal (ADVNCE); - publishing of newspapers and magazines (12.5%): weekly newspapers Expresso, Blitz, Boa Cama Boa Mesa, Tribuna, etc.; - other (5.3%): primarily publishing and distribution of multimedia and digital content (operating primarily through the portals Olhares and InfoPortugal). Net sales break down primarily by source of income into sales of advertising space (65.4%), sales of TV subscriptions (16.8%) and sales of newspapers and magazines, individually or by subscription (5.4%). Portugal accounts for 95.9% of net sales.

Sector Broadcasting