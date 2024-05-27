IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.
Head Office: Rua Calvet de Magalhães, nº 242, 2770-022 Paço de Arcos
Share Capital: Euro 84,000,000.00
Registered at Commercial Registry of Lisbon
under registration number and tax identification number 502 437 464
Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
According to the legislation in force, IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Company") hereby informs that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held today,
27 May 2024:
- Elected the Secretary of the Board of the General Meeting of Shareholders for the remaining period of the four-year term of office 2023/2026.
- Approved the single management report referred to in paragraph 6 of article 508-C of the Portuguese Companies Code, the balance sheet and individual and consolidated accounts, the Statutory Auditor's reports and the other individual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on 31 December 2023, including, in particular, the report on corporate governance (which includes a chapter on the remuneration report) and the sustainability report (previously designated as the consolidated non-financial information report).
- Approved the proposal of allocation of results, which proposed the transfer of the net loss for the year, totaling 2,739,687 euros, to the retained earnings account.
- Approved a vote of confidence and commendation to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Bodies of the Company, extensive to all its individual members.
Paço de Arcos, 27 May 2024
IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.
Note: the proposals relative to the items of the agenda are available at https://www.impresa.pt/en/investor-relations/assembleia-geral
