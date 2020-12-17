Impresa SGPS S A : , SGPS, SA, informs about 2021 Financial Calendar

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Share Capital: 84.000.000 Euros
Head Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, 65, 1200-787 Lisbon
Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon
Registration and tax identification number: 502 437 464
2021 FINANCIAL CALENDAR
IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. hereby announces the expected dates for the following 2021 corporate events:
|
2020 Annual Results
|
18-03-2021*
|
|
|
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
|
25-05-2021
|
|
|
First Half 2021 Results
|
28-07-2021*
|
|
*After market close
IMPRESA will inform the market in case of any financial calendar changes.
Lisbon, 17 December 2020
IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.
Contacts:
Representative for Market Relations: Paulo Miguel dos Reis
Investor Relations: Rita Raposo
Tel.:+351 213 929 780
Email: impresa@impresa.pt
Disclaimer
Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 18:52:00 UTC