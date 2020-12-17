Impresa SGPS S A : , SGPS, SA, informs about 2021 Financial Calendar

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Share Capital: 84.000.000 Euros

Head Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, 65, 1200-787 Lisbon

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

Registration and tax identification number: 502 437 464

2021 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. hereby announces the expected dates for the following 2021 corporate events:

2020 Annual Results 18-03-2021* Annual Shareholders' Meeting 25-05-2021 First Half 2021 Results 28-07-2021*

*After market close

IMPRESA will inform the market in case of any financial calendar changes.

Lisbon, 17 December 2020

Contacts:

Representative for Market Relations: Paulo Miguel dos Reis

Investor Relations: Rita Raposo

Tel.:+351 213 929 780

Email: impresa@impresa.pt