Impresa SGPS S A : , SGPS, SA, informs about 2021 Financial Calendar

12/17/2020
IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Share Capital: 84.000.000 Euros

Head Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, 65, 1200-787 Lisbon

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

Registration and tax identification number: 502 437 464

2021 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. hereby announces the expected dates for the following 2021 corporate events:

2020 Annual Results

18-03-2021*

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

25-05-2021

First Half 2021 Results

28-07-2021*

*After market close

IMPRESA will inform the market in case of any financial calendar changes.

Lisbon, 17 December 2020

IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Contacts:

Representative for Market Relations: Paulo Miguel dos Reis

Investor Relations: Rita Raposo

Tel.:+351 213 929 780

Email: impresa@impresa.pt

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 18:52:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
