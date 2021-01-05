Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in December 2020

SIC has led the audiences on 2020, with a share of 19,8% against TVI's 15,2% and RTP1's 11,9%.
This is SIC's best yearly result since 2013.
11 years have passed - since 2009 -, since the difference between the first and the second channels was this big.
In comparison to 2019, SIC is the only channel that rises, in both the daily total and the prime time. In the daily total, SIC rises 0,6 p.p. and on prime time rises 2,4 p.p.. TVI came down 0,4 p.p. in comparison to 2019 and RTP1 0,6 p.p..
SIC Notícias keeps being the most watched news channel by the Portuguese people in 2020, with a share of 2,2%, and conquers its best result ever in share since the implementation of the GfK panel (March 2012).
SIC kept being the most watched station in Portugal in every month of 2020. IMPRESA's station ended the year leading with a share of 19,8%, against TVI's 15,2% and RTP1's 11,9%. This is the best yearly result for SIC since 2013, when it had a share of 21,1%. The difference between the first and the second channel has not been this big since 2009.
The leadership keeps being extended to the commercial targets - A/B C D 15/54 and A/B C D 25/54 - and SIC ended the year with a share of 17,5% in both targets.
The consistency of SIC's leadership is seen through the number of days won on 2020 as well: in 366 days, SIC has won in 343, which corresponds to 94% of the year, essentially on the days in which RTP1 and TVI had soccer transmissions.
SIC was the only channel to place entertainment, information and fiction shows on the Top 20 of the most watched shows in 2020, table, once again, marked by soccer. Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha, Jornal da Noite, Nazaré and Quem Quer Namorar Com o Agricultor were the only shows that made it.
Top 20 - MELHORES PROGRAMAS - Ano 2020 (até dia 30 dezembro) - Live + Vosdal
Data
Canal
Descrição
Descrição 2
rat%
shr%
rat#
1
14-11-2020
RTP1
FUTEBOL - LIGA DAS NAÇOES
PORTUGAL X FRANÇA
26,7
42,8
2.530,1
2
11-10-2020
RTP1
FUTEBOL - LIGA DAS NAÇOES
FRANÇA X PORTUGAL
23,8
42,8
2.250,4
3
14-10-2020
RTP1
FUTEBOL - LIGA DAS NAÇOES
PORTUGAL X SUECIA
22,9
40,5
2.163,9
4
23-12-2020
RTP1
FUTEBOL - SUPERTAÇA CANDIDO DE OLIVEIRA
FC PORTO X BENFICA
22,0
39,2
2.086,3
5
01-08-2020
RTP1
FUTEBOL - TAÇA DE PORTUGAL PLACARD: FINAL
BENFICA X FC PORTO
20,3
42,4
1.926,4
6
01-12-2020
TVI
LIGA DOS CAMPEOES
FC PORTO X MANCHESTER CITY
20,2
33,1
1.913,1
7
07-10-2020
RTP1
FUTEBOL - JOGO PARTICULAR SELEÇAO NACIONAL
PORTUGAL X ESPANHA
19,9
38,3
1.886,0
8
26-04-2020
SIC
ISTO E GOZAR COM QUEM TRABALHA
19,8
30,6
1.874,3
9
26-11-2020
SIC
FUTEBOL - LIGA EUROPA
RANGERS X BENFICA
19,7
34,1
1.860,3
10
27-02-2020
SIC
FUTEBOL - LIGA EUROPA
BENFICA X SHAKHTAR DONETSK
19,6
36,6
1.854,2
11
08-09-2020
RTP1
FUTEBOL - LIGA DAS NAÇOES
SUECIA X PORTUGAL
19,4
38,8
1.840,5
12
23-08-2020
TVI
LIGA DOS CAMPEOES: FINAL
PARIS SG X BAYERN MUNIQUE
19,2
39,1
1.815,1
13
22-03-2020
SIC
JORNAL DA NOITE
18,5
29,3
1.752,9
14
21-10-2020
TVI
LIGA DOS CAMPEOES
MANCHESTER CITY X FC PORTO
18,4
33,8
1.744,1
15
29-10-2020
SIC
FUTEBOL - LIGA EUROPA
BENFICA X STANDARD LIEGE
18,3
32,9
1.733,5
16
03-12-2020
SIC
FUTEBOL - LIGA EUROPA
BENFICA X LECH POZNAN
18,2
32,6
1.725,7
17
11-11-2020
RTP1
FUTEBOL - JOGO PARTICULAR
PORTUGAL X ANDORRA
18,2
33,0
1.719,3
18
23-04-2020
SIC
NAZARE
ESPECIAL
17,7
28,9
1.673,4
19
26-04-2020
SIC
QUEM QUER NAMORAR COM O AGRICULTOR? III
17,1
28,5
1.620,3
20
25-11-2020
TVI
LIGA DOS CAMPEOES
MARSELHA X FC PORTO
17,0
29,5
1.606,8
In December, Jornal da Noite was, once again, the most watched news show, from Monday to Sunday, ending up leading in the generalist channels' universe. Another highlight goes to Primeiro Jornal, which ended the month leading, in the generalist channels' universe, from Monday to Sunday.
Regarding fiction, "Nazaré" should be highlighted, being the most watched soap opera in Portugal in 2020 and having, in December, an average audience of 1 260 600 viewers. The soap operas Terra Brava, Golpe de Sorte, Totalmente Demais and Viver a Vida have lead as well.
The show Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha 2ª vaga, hosted by Ricardo Araújo Pereira, ended the month leading, just like Terra Nossa, hosted by César Mourão.
In the morning schedule (between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.), SIC kept its leadership, in December, with the shows Casa Feliz, Olhó Baião! and Domingão.
In the afternoon schedule (between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.), SIC kept its leadership. The performance of Júlia Pinheiro's show should be highlighted, having kept the leadership on business days, and the show Domingão, on Sundays, should be highlighted as well, having ended the month leading too.
SIC NOTÍCIAS LEADS 2020 AND BREAKS AN 8-YEAR RECORD
In 2020, SIC Notícias kept being the Portuguese people's choice when it comes to searching for quality and accurate information, and ended the year with a share of 2,2%, rising 0,4 p.p. in comparison to 2019, and conquering its best result ever in share since there is a GfK panel (March 2012).
SIC Mulher ended 2020 with a share of 0,7%, SIC K with 0,4% and rose 0,1 p.p. in comparison to 2019, SIC Radical ended with a share of 0,2% and SIC Caras with 0,2% as well.
