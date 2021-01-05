Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in December 2020

23 consecutive months of leadership

SIC LEADS 2020 AUDIENCES

SIC has led the audiences on 2020, with a share of 19,8% against TVI's 15,2% and RTP1's 11,9%.

This is SIC's best yearly result since 2013.

11 years have passed - since 2009 -, since the difference between the first and the second channels was this big.

In comparison to 2019, SIC is the only channel that rises, in both the daily total and the prime time. In the daily total, SIC rises 0,6 p.p. and on prime time rises 2,4 p.p.. TVI came down 0,4 p.p. in comparison to 2019 and RTP1 0,6 p.p..

SIC Notícias keeps being the most watched news channel by the Portuguese people in 2020, with a share of 2,2%, and conquers its best result ever in share since the implementation of the GfK panel (March 2012).

The leadership keeps being extended to the commercial targets - A/B C D 15/54 and A/B C D 25/54 - and SIC ended the year with a share of 17,5% in both targets.

The consistency of SIC's leadership is seen through the number of days won on 2020 as well: in 366 days, SIC has won in 343, which corresponds to 94% of the year, essentially on the days in which RTP1 and TVI had soccer transmissions.

SIC was the only channel to place entertainment, information and fiction shows on the Top 20 of the most watched shows in 2020, table, once again, marked by soccer. Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha, Jornal da Noite, Nazaré and Quem Quer Namorar Com o Agricultor were the only shows that made it.