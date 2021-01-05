Log in
01/05 11:35:08 am
0.146 EUR   --.--%
Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in December 2020

01/05/2021 | 05:44pm EST
23 consecutive months of leadership

SIC LEADS 2020 AUDIENCES

  • SIC has led the audiences on 2020, with a share of 19,8% against TVI's 15,2% and RTP1's 11,9%.
  • This is SIC's best yearly result since 2013.
  • 11 years have passed - since 2009 -, since the difference between the first and the second channels was this big.
  • In comparison to 2019, SIC is the only channel that rises, in both the daily total and the prime time. In the daily total, SIC rises 0,6 p.p. and on prime time rises 2,4 p.p.. TVI came down 0,4 p.p. in comparison to 2019 and RTP1 0,6 p.p..
  • SIC Notícias keeps being the most watched news channel by the Portuguese people in 2020, with a share of 2,2%, and conquers its best result ever in share since the implementation of the GfK panel (March 2012).

SIC kept being the most watched station in Portugal in every month of 2020. IMPRESA's station ended the year leading with a share of 19,8%, against TVI's 15,2% and RTP1's 11,9%. This is the best yearly result for SIC since 2013, when it had a share of 21,1%. The difference between the first and the second channel has not been this big since 2009.

The leadership keeps being extended to the commercial targets - A/B C D 15/54 and A/B C D 25/54 - and SIC ended the year with a share of 17,5% in both targets.

The consistency of SIC's leadership is seen through the number of days won on 2020 as well: in 366 days, SIC has won in 343, which corresponds to 94% of the year, essentially on the days in which RTP1 and TVI had soccer transmissions.

SIC was the only channel to place entertainment, information and fiction shows on the Top 20 of the most watched shows in 2020, table, once again, marked by soccer. Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha, Jornal da Noite, Nazaré and Quem Quer Namorar Com o Agricultor were the only shows that made it.

Top 20 - MELHORES PROGRAMAS - Ano 2020 (até dia 30 dezembro) - Live + Vosdal

Data

Canal

Descrição

Descrição 2

rat%

shr%

rat#

1

14-11-2020

RTP1

FUTEBOL - LIGA DAS NAÇOES

PORTUGAL X FRANÇA

26,7

42,8

2.530,1

2

11-10-2020

RTP1

FUTEBOL - LIGA DAS NAÇOES

FRANÇA X PORTUGAL

23,8

42,8

2.250,4

3

14-10-2020

RTP1

FUTEBOL - LIGA DAS NAÇOES

PORTUGAL X SUECIA

22,9

40,5

2.163,9

4

23-12-2020

RTP1

FUTEBOL - SUPERTAÇA CANDIDO DE OLIVEIRA

FC PORTO X BENFICA

22,0

39,2

2.086,3

5

01-08-2020

RTP1

FUTEBOL - TAÇA DE PORTUGAL PLACARD: FINAL

BENFICA X FC PORTO

20,3

42,4

1.926,4

6

01-12-2020

TVI

LIGA DOS CAMPEOES

FC PORTO X MANCHESTER CITY

20,2

33,1

1.913,1

7

07-10-2020

RTP1

FUTEBOL - JOGO PARTICULAR SELEÇAO NACIONAL

PORTUGAL X ESPANHA

19,9

38,3

1.886,0

8

26-04-2020

SIC

ISTO E GOZAR COM QUEM TRABALHA

19,8

30,6

1.874,3

9

26-11-2020

SIC

FUTEBOL - LIGA EUROPA

RANGERS X BENFICA

19,7

34,1

1.860,3

10

27-02-2020

SIC

FUTEBOL - LIGA EUROPA

BENFICA X SHAKHTAR DONETSK

19,6

36,6

1.854,2

11

08-09-2020

RTP1

FUTEBOL - LIGA DAS NAÇOES

SUECIA X PORTUGAL

19,4

38,8

1.840,5

12

23-08-2020

TVI

LIGA DOS CAMPEOES: FINAL

PARIS SG X BAYERN MUNIQUE

19,2

39,1

1.815,1

13

22-03-2020

SIC

JORNAL DA NOITE

18,5

29,3

1.752,9

14

21-10-2020

TVI

LIGA DOS CAMPEOES

MANCHESTER CITY X FC PORTO

18,4

33,8

1.744,1

15

29-10-2020

SIC

FUTEBOL - LIGA EUROPA

BENFICA X STANDARD LIEGE

18,3

32,9

1.733,5

16

03-12-2020

SIC

FUTEBOL - LIGA EUROPA

BENFICA X LECH POZNAN

18,2

32,6

1.725,7

17

11-11-2020

RTP1

FUTEBOL - JOGO PARTICULAR

PORTUGAL X ANDORRA

18,2

33,0

1.719,3

18

23-04-2020

SIC

NAZARE

ESPECIAL

17,7

28,9

1.673,4

19

26-04-2020

SIC

QUEM QUER NAMORAR COM O AGRICULTOR? III

17,1

28,5

1.620,3

20

25-11-2020

TVI

LIGA DOS CAMPEOES

MARSELHA X FC PORTO

17,0

29,5

1.606,8

In December, Jornal da Noite was, once again, the most watched news show, from Monday to Sunday, ending up leading in the generalist channels' universe. Another highlight goes to Primeiro Jornal, which ended the month leading, in the generalist channels' universe, from Monday to Sunday.

Regarding fiction, "Nazaré" should be highlighted, being the most watched soap opera in Portugal in 2020 and having, in December, an average audience of 1 260 600 viewers. The soap operas Terra Brava, Golpe de Sorte, Totalmente Demais and Viver a Vida have lead as well.

The show Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha 2ª vaga, hosted by Ricardo Araújo Pereira, ended the month leading, just like Terra Nossa, hosted by César Mourão.

In the morning schedule (between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.), SIC kept its leadership, in December, with the shows Casa Feliz, Olhó Baião! and Domingão.

In the afternoon schedule (between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.), SIC kept its leadership. The performance of Júlia Pinheiro's show should be highlighted, having kept the leadership on business days, and the show Domingão, on Sundays, should be highlighted as well, having ended the month leading too.

SIC NOTÍCIAS LEADS 2020 AND BREAKS AN 8-YEAR RECORD

In 2020, SIC Notícias kept being the Portuguese people's choice when it comes to searching for quality and accurate information, and ended the year with a share of 2,2%, rising 0,4 p.p. in comparison to 2019, and conquering its best result ever in share since there is a GfK panel (March 2012).

SIC Mulher ended 2020 with a share of 0,7%, SIC K with 0,4% and rose 0,1 p.p. in comparison to 2019, SIC Radical ended with a share of 0,2% and SIC Caras with 0,2% as well.

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 03 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 22:43:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
