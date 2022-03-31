Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in January 2022

Enters 2022 as a winner

SIC REACHES 3 YEARS OF LEADERSHIP

- SIC completes three consecutive years of leadership;

- SIC led the audiences in January, with 18.1% share against TVI's 16.9% and RTP1's 10.6%;

- SIC's leadership was transversal to practically the whole day, leading, in January, in the mornings, afternoons and prime time, and being the only one of the 3 generalist channels to rise in the mornings and afternoons when compared to the same period in 2021;

- The most watched programme in January was the final of the Taça da Liga between Benfica and Sporting, broadcasted on SIC;

- In a month of legislative elections, the 3 most watched debates on Portuguese television happened on SIC and this was the station chosen by the Portuguese to follow the electoral night;

- Jornal da Noite was viewers' favourite news programme in January;

- Casa Feliz and Júlia ended the month leading;

- In the month that marked 21 years of existence, SIC Notícias rose in relation to the previous month and ended with a 2.0% share.

SIC completes three consecutive years of leadership and IMPRESA's station ended the month of January leading with 18.1% share, against 16.9% share for TVI and 10.6% share for RTP1.

The most watched programme in January was the final of Taça da Liga between Benfica and Sporting, broadcasted on SIC.

In January, Jornal da Noite was once again the most watched news programme, from Monday to Sunday, finishing leading in the generalist channels universe.

The good performance of Jornal da Noite was due, in a very positive way, to the good results of the existing rubrics throughout the week, such as Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Reportagem Especial or Polígrafo SIC, leaders in the generalist channels universe. In the debates for the legislative elections, the preference was for SIC, and the Portuguese also chose SIC's information to know the results on election night.

Highlight also goes to Primeiro Jornal, that systematically led from Monday to Sunday.

In prime time, SIC ended the month leading with a 21.1% share, highlighting the programmes "Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha" and "A Máscara", which were the most watched entertainment programmes in January on SIC.

Casa Feliz and Júlia maintain leadership

In January, SIC remained unbeatable in daytime and was the only one of the 3 generalist channels to rise in the mornings and afternoons in comparison with the same period in 2021. In the morning slot (between 08h and 14h), SIC ended the month leading with 18.7% share and Casa Feliz led in the weekday mornings. In the afternoon slot (between 14h and 20h), SIC also ended the month leading with a 17.1% share and Júlia Pinheiro's programme led in the afternoons on weekdays.

SIC NOTÍCIAS RISES IN JANUARY

In January, the date that marks its 21st anniversary, SIC Notícias ended the month with a 2.0% share, up 0.1 p.p. in relation to the previous month.

SIC Mulher ended the month of January with a 0.6% share, SIC Radical, SIC Caras and SIC K ended the month with a 0.2% share.