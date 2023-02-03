Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Impresa, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPR   PTIPR0AM0000

IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  06:12:51 2023-02-03 am EST
0.1650 EUR   -1.20%
05:58aImpresa Sgps S A : SIC Audiences in January 2023
PU
01/25Impresa Sgps S A : informs about 2023 Financial Calendar
PU
01/11Impresa Sgps S A : SIC Audiences in December 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in January 2023

02/03/2023 | 05:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4 years of leadership

SIC BEGINS 2023 LEADING

  • SIC completes four consecutive years of leadership;
  • In January, SIC is the most watched channel on Portuguese television, with 16.4% share, against 14.9% of TVI and 11.6% of RTP1, and increases the distance to TVI to 1.5 p.p.;
  • SIC's leadership was transversal to all hourly periods of the day, leading in January in the mornings, afternoons, prime time and late night, and every day of the week;
  • The 4 most watched programs on Portuguese television in January were on SIC: the final of the League Cup between Sporting and Porto, Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha, Vale Tudo and Jornal da Noite;
  • Jornal da Noite and all its items, such as Polígrafo SIC, Guerra Fria, Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Essencial and Grande Reportagem ended the month leading, as did Primeiro Jornal;
  • SIC's latest national fiction bet, Flor Sem Tempo, premiered in January leading and the soap operas Sangue Oculto and Por Ti were also leaders in January in the weekday prime time;
  • SIC's leadership was, once again, extended to the commercial targets - A/B C D 15/54 and A/B C D 25/54;
  • SIC's thematic channels (SIC Notícias, SIC Mulher, SIC Radical, SIC Caras and SIC K) ended the month of January with a 3.9% share, up 0.7 p.p. in relation to January 2022;
  • SIC Notícias ended with a 2.2% share, up 0.2 p.p. in relation to the same month in 2022;
  • SIC Mulher ended the month of January as the 9th most watched channel in the universe of subscription channels, with a 1.1% share, the best result ever in the GfK panel (since March 2012).

IMPRESA's station completes 4 consecutive years of leadership and enters 2023 leading with 16.4% share, against 14.9% share for TVI and 11.6% share for RTP1 and increases the distance to TVI to 1.5 p.p..

In January, Jornal da Noite was, once again, the most watched news programme on Portuguese television, ending up leading in the universe of generalist channels. The good performance of the existing rubrics throughout the week, such as Polígrafo SIC, Guerra Fria, Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Essential or Grande Reportagem contributed to this leadership.

Highlight also to Primeiro Jornal which, once again, ended the month systematically leading from Monday to Sunday.

In prime time (between 8 pm and midnight), SIC ended January leading with 19.3% share and was the only one of the 3 generalist channels to rise in relation to the previous month.

Isto é Gozar com Quem Trabalha and Vale Tudo were the most watched entertainment programmes on Portuguese television in January and ended the month leading. Flor Sem Tempo, SIC's most recent bet on national fiction, premiered in January leading, and Sangue Oculto and Por Ti also ended the month leading in the weekday prime time.

SIC leads in day time

In January, SIC remained unbeatable in day time. In the morning slot (between 8am and 2pm), SIC ended the month of January leading with a 17.0% share and up 0.3

  1. in relation to the previous month. In the afternoon slot (between 2 pm and 8 pm), SIC also ended the month leading with a 15.4% share.

SIC Thematic Channels

The set of SIC thematic channels (SIC Notícias, SIC Mulher, SIC Radical, SIC Caras and SIC K) ended the month of January with a 3.9% share, up 0.7 p.p. in relation to January 2022.

SIC Notícias ended the month of January with a 2.2% share, up 0.2 p.p. in relation to the same month in 2022.

SIC Notícias is the leading information channel in the target composed of the highest classes and most active public (ABC 25/54); in January, it led with 3.9% share, up

0.2 p.p. in relation to the previous month and 0.8 p.p. in relation to the same month in the previous year.

SIC Mulher ended the month of January as the 9th most viewed channel in the universe of subscription channels, with a 1.1% share, the best result ever in the GfK panel (since March 2012).

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 03 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2023 10:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
05:58aImpresa Sgps S A : SIC Audiences in January 2023
PU
01/25Impresa Sgps S A : informs about 2023 Financial Calendar
PU
01/11Impresa Sgps S A : SIC Audiences in December 2022
PU
2022Impresa Sgps S A : SIC Audiences in November 2022
PU
2022Impresa Sgps S A : SIC Audiences in October 2022
PU
2022Impresa Sgps S A : SIC Audiences in September 2022
PU
2022Impresa Sgps S A : informs about resolutions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Mee..
PU
2022IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A. : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
2022IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A. : Extraordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
2022Impresa Sgps S A : SIC Audiences in July 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 208 M 208 M
Net income 2021 12,6 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net Debt 2021 137 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,1 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 833
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Impresa, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Miguel dos Reis Chief Financial Officer
Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão Chairman
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
João Nuno Lopes de Castro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.9.15%31
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.56.33%38 660
FOX CORPORATION15.18%18 438
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.21.55%8 022
RTL GROUP S.A.15.87%7 732
TEGNA INC.-3.92%4 546