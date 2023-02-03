Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in January 2023

In January, Jornal da Noite was, once again, the most watched news programme on Portuguese television, ending up leading in the universe of generalist channels. The good performance of the existing rubrics throughout the week, such as Polígrafo SIC, Guerra Fria, Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Essential or Grande Reportagem contributed to this leadership.

SIC's leadership was, once again, extended to the commercial targets - A/B C D 15/54 and A/B C D 25/54;

SIC's latest national fiction bet, Flor Sem Tempo, premiered in January leading and the soap operas Sangue Oculto and Por Ti were also leaders in January in the weekday prime time;

The 4 most watched programs on Portuguese television in January were on SIC: the final of the League Cup between Sporting and Porto, Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha, Vale Tudo and Jornal da Noite;

SIC's leadership was transversal to all hourly periods of the day, leading in January in the mornings, afternoons, prime time and late night, and every day of the week;

In January, SIC is the most watched channel on Portuguese television, with 16.4% share, against 14.9% of TVI and 11.6% of RTP1, and increases the distance to TVI to 1.5 p.p.;

Highlight also to Primeiro Jornal which, once again, ended the month systematically leading from Monday to Sunday.

In prime time (between 8 pm and midnight), SIC ended January leading with 19.3% share and was the only one of the 3 generalist channels to rise in relation to the previous month.

Isto é Gozar com Quem Trabalha and Vale Tudo were the most watched entertainment programmes on Portuguese television in January and ended the month leading. Flor Sem Tempo, SIC's most recent bet on national fiction, premiered in January leading, and Sangue Oculto and Por Ti also ended the month leading in the weekday prime time.

SIC leads in day time

In January, SIC remained unbeatable in day time. In the morning slot (between 8am and 2pm), SIC ended the month of January leading with a 17.0% share and up 0.3

in relation to the previous month. In the afternoon slot (between 2 pm and 8 pm), SIC also ended the month leading with a 15.4% share.

SIC Thematic Channels

The set of SIC thematic channels (SIC Notícias, SIC Mulher, SIC Radical, SIC Caras and SIC K) ended the month of January with a 3.9% share, up 0.7 p.p. in relation to January 2022.

SIC Notícias ended the month of January with a 2.2% share, up 0.2 p.p. in relation to the same month in 2022.

SIC Notícias is the leading information channel in the target composed of the highest classes and most active public (ABC 25/54); in January, it led with 3.9% share, up

0.2 p.p. in relation to the previous month and 0.8 p.p. in relation to the same month in the previous year.

SIC Mulher ended the month of January as the 9th most viewed channel in the universe of subscription channels, with a 1.1% share, the best result ever in the GfK panel (since March 2012).