Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in July 2022

42 months of leadership

SIC LEADS WITH THE LONGEST DISTANCE OF THE YEAR

SIC has been leader for 42 months and in the year-to-date 2022 leads with 17.2% share;

SIC remains, in July, as the most watched channel on Portuguese television with 15.9% share, against TVI's 14.2% and RTP1's 10.1%, increasing the distance to TVI to 1.7 p.p. and reaching the biggest difference of the year;

SIC ends the month of July leading in every day of the week;

SIC's leadership was transversal to all time periods of the day, leading, in July, in the morning, afternoon, prime time and late night;

SIC's leadership extended, once again, to the commercial targets - A/B C D 15/54 and A/B C D 25/54;

Casados à Primeira Vista was the most watched entertainment program in July;

Cantor ou Impostor premieres in July leading;

SIC Notícias rises in July and ends the month with a 2.3% share;

SIC has led for 42 consecutive months and leads in the year 2022 with 17.2% share against TVI's 16.2% share and RTP1's 10.7% share.

In July, Jornal da Noite was the most watched news program on Portuguese television, up compared to June and leading the generalist channels.

The good performance of Jornal da Noite was due in a very positive way to the good results of the existing rubrics throughout the week, such as Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Polígrafo SIC, Reportagem Especial and Grande Reportagem, leaders in the generalist channels universe. Another highlight are the programs that premiered in July, Mais Mundo, Portugal à Vista, Comboios do Mundo, and Figuras da Guerra, which led the generalist channels.

Primeiro Jornal, once again, ended the month systematically leading Monday through Sunday and also up compared to June.