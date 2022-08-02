Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in July 2022

SIC has been leader for 42 months and in the year-to-date 2022 leads with 17.2% share;
Jornal da Noite was the most watched daily program on Portuguese television in July;
SIC remains, in July, as the most watched channel on Portuguese television with 15.9% share, against TVI's 14.2% and RTP1's 10.1%, increasing the distance to TVI to 1.7 p.p. and reaching the biggest difference of the year;
SIC ends the month of July leading in every day of the week;
SIC's leadership was transversal to all time periods of the day, leading, in July, in the morning, afternoon, prime time and late night;
SIC's leadership extended, once again, to the commercial targets - A/B C D 15/54 and A/B C D 25/54;
Casados à Primeira Vista was the most watched entertainment program in July;
Cantor ou Impostor premieres in July leading;
SIC Notícias rises in July and ends the month with a 2.3% share;
IMPRESA's station ended July leading with 15.9% share against TVI's 14.2% share and RTP1's 10.1% share, increasing the distance to TVI to 1.7 p.p. and reaching the biggest difference of the year;
SIC has led for 42 consecutive months and leads in the year 2022 with 17.2% share against TVI's 16.2% share and RTP1's 10.7% share.
In July, Jornal da Noite was the most watched news program on Portuguese television, up compared to June and leading the generalist channels.
The good performance of Jornal da Noite was due in a very positive way to the good results of the existing rubrics throughout the week, such as Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Polígrafo SIC, Reportagem Especial and Grande Reportagem, leaders in the generalist channels universe. Another highlight are the programs that premiered in July, Mais Mundo, Portugal à Vista, Comboios do Mundo, and Figuras da Guerra, which led the generalist channels.
Primeiro Jornal, once again, ended the month systematically leading Monday through Sunday and also up compared to June.
In prime time (between 8 p.m. and midnight), SIC ended July leading with 18.5% share. Special highlight for Casados à Primeira Vista, which was the most watched entertainment program of the month and for the premiere of Cantor ou Impostor, which ended the month of July leading.
SIC is leader in mornings and afternoons
In the morning slot (between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.), SIC ended the month of July leading with a 17.3% share. In the afternoon slot (between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.), SIC also ended the month of July leading with 15.2% share, being the only generalist channel to rise in relation to June and the Júlia program was the leader in the weekday afternoons.
SIC Notícias rises in July
In July, SIC Notícias ended the month with a 2.3% share, up 0.2 p.p. against the previous month.
SIC Mulher ended the month of July with a 0.7% share, up 0.1 p.p. against June, SIC Radical ended with 0.4%, SIC Caras ended with a 0.3% share and SIC K ended with a 0.2% share.