Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Impresa, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPR   PTIPR0AM0000

IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05:03 2022-08-02 am EDT
0.2150 EUR   -1.38%
08:42aIMPRESA SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in July 2022
PU
07/28IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about change in the composition of the Board of Directors
PU
07/28IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs on First Half 2022 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in July 2022

08/02/2022 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

42 months of leadership

SIC LEADS WITH THE LONGEST DISTANCE OF THE YEAR

  • SIC has been leader for 42 months and in the year-to-date 2022 leads with 17.2% share;
  • Jornal da Noite was the most watched daily program on Portuguese television in July;
  • SIC remains, in July, as the most watched channel on Portuguese television with 15.9% share, against TVI's 14.2% and RTP1's 10.1%, increasing the distance to TVI to 1.7 p.p. and reaching the biggest difference of the year;
  • SIC ends the month of July leading in every day of the week;
  • SIC's leadership was transversal to all time periods of the day, leading, in July, in the morning, afternoon, prime time and late night;
  • SIC's leadership extended, once again, to the commercial targets - A/B C D 15/54 and A/B C D 25/54;
  • Casados à Primeira Vista was the most watched entertainment program in July;
  • Cantor ou Impostor premieres in July leading;
  • SIC Notícias rises in July and ends the month with a 2.3% share;

IMPRESA's station ended July leading with 15.9% share against TVI's 14.2% share and RTP1's 10.1% share, increasing the distance to TVI to 1.7 p.p. and reaching the biggest difference of the year;

SIC has led for 42 consecutive months and leads in the year 2022 with 17.2% share against TVI's 16.2% share and RTP1's 10.7% share.

In July, Jornal da Noite was the most watched news program on Portuguese television, up compared to June and leading the generalist channels.

The good performance of Jornal da Noite was due in a very positive way to the good results of the existing rubrics throughout the week, such as Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Polígrafo SIC, Reportagem Especial and Grande Reportagem, leaders in the generalist channels universe. Another highlight are the programs that premiered in July, Mais Mundo, Portugal à Vista, Comboios do Mundo, and Figuras da Guerra, which led the generalist channels.

Primeiro Jornal, once again, ended the month systematically leading Monday through Sunday and also up compared to June.

In prime time (between 8 p.m. and midnight), SIC ended July leading with 18.5% share. Special highlight for Casados à Primeira Vista, which was the most watched entertainment program of the month and for the premiere of Cantor ou Impostor, which ended the month of July leading.

SIC is leader in mornings and afternoons

In the morning slot (between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.), SIC ended the month of July leading with a 17.3% share. In the afternoon slot (between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.), SIC also ended the month of July leading with 15.2% share, being the only generalist channel to rise in relation to June and the Júlia program was the leader in the weekday afternoons.

SIC Notícias rises in July

In July, SIC Notícias ended the month with a 2.3% share, up 0.2 p.p. against the previous month.

SIC Mulher ended the month of July with a 0.7% share, up 0.1 p.p. against June, SIC Radical ended with 0.4%, SIC Caras ended with a 0.3% share and SIC K ended with a 0.2% share.

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
08:42aIMPRESA SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in July 2022
PU
07/28IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about change in the composition of the Board of Directors
PU
07/28IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs on First Half 2022 Results
PU
07/28IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs on First Half 2022 Results
PU
07/28IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A. : Half-year results
CO
06/06IMPRESA SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in May 2022
PU
05/24IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting on..
PU
04/29IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Representation Letter for the Annual General Meeting of M..
PU
04/29IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about the Call Notice for the Annual General Meeting of May 24t..
PU
04/29IMPRESA SGPS S A : informs about Ballot paper by post for the Annual General Meeting of Ma..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2021 12,6 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net Debt 2021 137 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,6 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 833
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Impresa, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Miguel dos Reis Chief Financial Officer
Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão Chairman
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
João Nuno Lopes de Castro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.-10.66%38
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-36.28%37 373
FOX CORPORATION-9.38%18 044
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-17.98%7 675
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.24.88%7 618
RTL GROUP S.A.-16.56%6 184