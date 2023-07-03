Primeiro Jornal, once again ended the month systematically leading from Monday to Sunday and rising compared to May.

In June, Jornal da Noite was once again the most watched information block on Portuguese television, ending up leading in the universe of generalist channels. For the leadership contributed, once again, the good performance of the existing rubrics throughout the week, such as Polígrafo SIC, Guerra Fria, Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Essencial or Grande Reportagem.

IMPRESA's station completes 53 consecutive months of leadership and ends the month of June leading with 14.8% share, against TVI's 13.9% share and RTP1's 12.4% share and increases the distance to TVI.

SIC Mulher ended June with the best result ever in the GfK panel (since March 2012) and climbed to the 10th most watched channel in the universe of subscription channels, with 1.2% share.

SIC Notícias ended with 2.4% share, up both from May 2023 and the same month in 2022;

SIC's set of thematic channels (SIC Notícias, SIC Mulher, SIC Radical, SIC Caras and SIC K) ended the month of June with a 4.3% share, up 0.5 p.p. from the previous month and 0.6 p.p. from June 2022;

SIC's leadership extended once again to the commercial targets - A/B C D 15/54 and A/B C D 25/54;

SIC ended the month of June leading in all the soap operas it broadcasts on weekday nights - Sangue Oculto, Flor Sem Tempo, Terra Brava, Um Lugar ao Sol and Pantanal;

Jornal da Noite and its items, such as Polígrafo, Guerra Fria, Opinião de Marques Mendes, Essencial and Grande Reportagem ended the month leading, as did Primeiro Jornal;

SIC's leadership was transversal to all time periods of the day, leading in June in the morning, afternoon, prime time, and late night;

In June, SIC is the most watched channel on Portuguese television with 14.8% share, against TVI's 13.9% and RTP1's 12.4%, and increases the distance to TVI;

In prime time (between 8pm and midnight), SIC ended June leading with 17.0% share, and Salve-se Quem Puder was the most watched entertainment program on Portuguese television. Still in prime time, the leadership of the soap operas Sangue Oculto and Flor Sem Tempo on weekdays prime time must be highlighted.

In June, SIC has once again led in daytime. In the morning time period (between 08h and 14h), SIC ended the month of June leading with 16.3% share and was the generalist channel that rose the most when compared to May. In the afternoon slot (between 2pm and 8pm), SIC also ended the month leading with 13.7% share.

SIC Theme Channels

SIC's set of thematic channels (SIC Notícias, SIC Mulher, SIC Radical, SIC Caras and SIC K) ended the month of June with a 4.3% share, up 0.5 p.p. from the previous month and 0.6 p.p. from June 2022.

SIC Notícias ended with a 2.4% share, up both from May 2023 and the same month in 2022 (0.2 and 0.3 p.p. respectively).

SIC Notícias remains the leading information channel in the target composed of the higher classes and more active audience (ABC 25/54), in June it led with 4.1% share, up 0.5 p.p. from the previous month and 0.9 p.p. from June 2022.

SIC Mulher ended June with the best result ever in the GfK panel (since March 2012) and climbed to the 10th most watched channel in the universe of subscription channels, with 1.2% share.