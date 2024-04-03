SIC's Information and Entertainment were the most watched
3.85 MILLION PORTUGUESE PEOPLE HAD DAILY CONTACT WITH SIC IN MARCH
In March, SIC reached a 14.7% share. 3.850.300 viewers had daily contact with SIC. 4.768.300 viewers had daily contact with SIC's universe of channels, a higher figure than in February.
Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha was the most watched entertainment program of the month and Jornal da Noite was the news block with the most viewers. SIC ended the month leading from Monday to Sunday in both Primeiro Jornal and Jornal da Noite. To this has contributed the leadership of the various items throughout the week: A Opinião de Marques Mendes, Guerra Fria, Polígrafo SIC and Reportagem Especial.
At a decisive moment for the country, the Portuguese have once again elected SIC as their choice for the election night. SIC was the chosen one on the election night, in the universe of generalist channels, with an average share of 17.1% and 719,300 viewers. Around 1 million 855 thousand viewers contacted SIC during this period. SIC Notícias was also the choice of the Portuguese on the election night, in the universe of information channels, with an average share of 4.6% and 174,800 viewers, having contacted with SIC Notícias, during this period, an average of 591,500 viewers.
In March, SIC was the most watched in the target A/B C D 15/54. SIC also led in the morning (between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.) and afternoon (between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.) hours and in prime time in both commercial targets (A/B C D 15/54 and A/B C D 25/64);
Primeiro Jornal, Linha Aberta, Jornal da Noite, Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha Especial Eleições, Flor Sem Tempo, Papel Principal, Alô Marco Paulo, Nosso Mundo, Alta Definição, Vida Selvagem, Fama Show and Domingão were the most watched programs in their time slots.
SIC NOTÍCIAS AND SIC'S THEMATIC CHANNELS CONTINUE TO GROW
SIC's thematic channels are, within the Portuguese channel groups, the most watched in March. Every day, more than 2 million 600 thousand viewers watch SIC Notícias, SIC
Radical, SIC Mulher, SIC Caras and SIC K (2 639 300 - a figure higher than TVI channels and higher than in February).
SIC's set of thematic channels (SIC Notícias, SIC Mulher, SIC Radical, SIC Caras and SIC K) reached 4.0% share, up 0.4 p.p. on the previous month.
SIC Notícias closed March with a 2.4% share, up 0.4 p.p. on the previous month. SIC Notícias is the leading information channel in the target group made up of the upper classes and the most active public (ABC 25/64); in March, it achieved a 3.8% share, up 0.7 p.p. on the previous month.
SIC Mulher closed with 0.9%, SIC Caras with 0.3%, SIC Radical with 0.2%, and SIC K has a 0.2% share, up 0.1 p.p. on the previous month.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Impresa SGPS SA published this content on
02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 April 2024 14:59:00 UTC.
Impresa, SGPS, S.A. is Portugal's leading communications group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of TV channels (82.2%): 8 channels operated (SIC, SIC Internacional, SIC News, SIC Radical, SIC Mulher, SIC K, SIC Caras et Txillo) at the end of 2021. The group also offers an activity of streaming exclusive content by subscription (OPTO) and operation of a sports content portal (ADVNCE);
- publishing of newspapers and magazines (12.5%): weekly newspapers Expresso, Blitz, Boa Cama Boa Mesa, Tribuna, etc.;
- other (5.3%): primarily publishing and distribution of multimedia and digital content (operating primarily through the portals Olhares and InfoPortugal).
Net sales break down primarily by source of income into sales of advertising space (65.4%), sales of TV subscriptions (16.8%) and sales of newspapers and magazines, individually or by subscription (5.4%).
Portugal accounts for 95.9% of net sales.