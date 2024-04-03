SIC's Information and Entertainment were the most watched

3.85 MILLION PORTUGUESE PEOPLE HAD DAILY CONTACT WITH SIC IN MARCH

In March, SIC reached a 14.7% share. 3.850.300 viewers had daily contact with SIC. 4.768.300 viewers had daily contact with SIC's universe of channels, a higher figure than in February.

Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha was the most watched entertainment program of the month and Jornal da Noite was the news block with the most viewers. SIC ended the month leading from Monday to Sunday in both Primeiro Jornal and Jornal da Noite. To this has contributed the leadership of the various items throughout the week: A Opinião de Marques Mendes, Guerra Fria, Polígrafo SIC and Reportagem Especial.

At a decisive moment for the country, the Portuguese have once again elected SIC as their choice for the election night. SIC was the chosen one on the election night, in the universe of generalist channels, with an average share of 17.1% and 719,300 viewers. Around 1 million 855 thousand viewers contacted SIC during this period. SIC Notícias was also the choice of the Portuguese on the election night, in the universe of information channels, with an average share of 4.6% and 174,800 viewers, having contacted with SIC Notícias, during this period, an average of 591,500 viewers.

In March, SIC was the most watched in the target A/B C D 15/54. SIC also led in the morning (between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.) and afternoon (between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.) hours and in prime time in both commercial targets (A/B C D 15/54 and A/B C D 25/64);

Primeiro Jornal, Linha Aberta, Jornal da Noite, Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha Especial Eleições, Flor Sem Tempo, Papel Principal, Alô Marco Paulo, Nosso Mundo, Alta Definição, Vida Selvagem, Fama Show and Domingão were the most watched programs in their time slots.

SIC NOTÍCIAS AND SIC'S THEMATIC CHANNELS CONTINUE TO GROW

SIC's thematic channels are, within the Portuguese channel groups, the most watched in March. Every day, more than 2 million 600 thousand viewers watch SIC Notícias, SIC