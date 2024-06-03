SIC Mulher and SIC Caras with the best months of their history

4,6 MILLION VIEWERS HAD CONTACT WITH SIC'S CHANNELS

In May, had daily contact with SIC around 3,7 million viewers, an increase compared to April. With the universe of SIC's channels, had daily contact 4,6 million viewers. IMPRESA'S station ended the month with a 14,1% share.

SIC ended the month leading the "information" total. Jornal da Noite is the most watched news program of the month, in the top and in comparison with the other news programs. At lunchtime, the highlight goes to Primeiro Jornal. Also noteworthy are the various articles that appear throughout the week in Jornal da Noite: A Opinião de Marques Mendes, Guerra Fria and Polígrafo SIC, the most viewed at their schedules.

Alta Definição, Nosso Mundo, Vida Selvagem, Fama Show and Alô Marco Paulo are some of the most watched programs. SIC also the preference of the Portuguese in the hours between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

SIC's set of thematic channels (SIC Notícias, SIC Mulher, SIC Radical, SIC Caras and SIC K) ended the month with a 3.8% share.

SIC Notícias ended May with a 1.9% share, leading the target group made up of the upper classes and more active audiences (ABC 25/64), with a 2.8% share.

SIC Mulher achieved the best month in its history, with a share of 1.2%, up 0.1 pp compared to the previous month and May 2023.

SIC Caras also broke its all-time record, reaching a share of 0.4%, up 0.1 pp compared to the same month last year.

In June, SIC will have more novelties. Portugal plays at SIC, kicking off its inaugural game at the station. Furthermore, SIC premieres its new Portuguese soap opera, A Promessa, and its new Globo soap opera, Terra e Paixão. César Mourão has a new season of Terra Nossa. Olhó Verão is back at Jornal da Noite, in a month marked by the coverage of Rock in Rio Lisboa.