    IPR   PTIPR0AM0000

IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 12/06 03:30:35 am
0.257 EUR   +1.98%
05:32aIMPRESA SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in November 2021
PU
11/05SIC Audiences in October 2021
PU
10/04IMPRESA SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in September 2021
PU
Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in November 2021

12/06/2021 | 05:32am EST
34 MONTHS OF LEADERSHIP

SIC IS THE MOST WATCHED CHANNEL AND INCREASES THE LEADERSHIP

  • SIC keeps, in November, the audiences' leadership, being the most watched channel, with a share of 18.9%, and the only generalist channel rising in comparison with the identical period (+0.5 p.p.), rising its distance from TVI to 2.5 p.p;
  • SIC leads prime time with Jornal da Noite, Amor, Amor and A Serra;
  • Jornal da Noite is the most watched news show in November;
  • Isto é Gozar com Quem Trabalha - 4ª Variante is the most watched entertainment show of the Portuguese television in November;
  • Casa Feliz and Júlia keep the leadership in November and rise in comparison with October;
  • SIC Notícias keeps being the most watched information channel by the Portuguese people and rises in comparison with October, ending the month of November with a share of 2.1%;

IMPRESA's station ended the month leading with a share of 18.9%, against TVI's 16.4% and RTP1's 11.9%. SIC rises its distance from TVI to 2.5 p.p. and is the only generalist channel rising in comparison with the identical period in 2020 - more 0.5 p.p.. This means 34 consecutive months leading.

In November, Jornal da Noite was, once more, the most watched information channel, from Monday to Sunday, having ended the month leading in the generalist channels' universe.

To the good performance of Jornal da Noite have contributed, in a very positive way, the good results of the existing items throughout the week, such as Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Polígrafo SIC, Essencial, or Reportagem Especial, leaders in the schedule in the generalist channels' universe. The two new items - Descobridores e 5+ - should be highlighted as well since they led the generalist channels' universe. Primeiro Jornal ended the month leading in a systematic way, from Monday to Sunday, once more, and rising in comparison with October.

In fiction, the soap operas Amor, Amor Vol. 2, A Serra, Orgulho & Paixão and Tempo de Amar ended the month leading the generalist channels' universe.

On Sunday's prime time, Isto é Gozar com Quem Trabalha - 4ª Variante was the most watched entertainment show of the Portuguese television and ended the month leading the generalist channels' universe.

CASA FELIZ AND JÚLIA KEEP THE LEADERSHIP, SIC RISES IN THE MORNINGS AND IN THE AFTERNOONS

In the morning schedule (between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.), SIC rises in comparison with October, having ended the month leading with a share of 20.0%, and the show Casa Feliz keeps the leadership in the mornings on business days. In the afternoon schedule (between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.), SIC rises in comparison with October as well and leads with a share of 18.1%, and Júlia Pinheiro's show keeps the leadership in the afternoons on business days.

SIC NOTÍCIAS LEADS IN NOVEMBER

In November, SIC Notícias was the most watched news channel, remaining the first choice of the Portuguese people when it comes to selecting accurate, quality information. SIC Notícias ended the month with a share of 2.1%, rising 0.2 p.p. in comparison with the previous month and has been leading for the last 38 consecutive months.

SIC Mulher ended the month with a share of 0,5%, SIC K with 0,2%, SIC Radical with 0,2% and SIC Caras with 0,2% as well.

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 177 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2020 11,2 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net Debt 2020 153 M 173 M 173 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,3 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 845
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Impresa, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Miguel dos Reis Chief Financial Officer
Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão Chairman
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
João Nuno Lopes de Castro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.83.22%48
FOX CORPORATION23.76%19 905
DISCOVERY, INC.-20.27%15 670
RTL GROUP S.A.14.19%7 863
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.33.72%6 296
TEGNA INC.45.73%4 499