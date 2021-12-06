Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in November 2021

34 MONTHS OF LEADERSHIP

SIC IS THE MOST WATCHED CHANNEL AND INCREASES THE LEADERSHIP

SIC keeps, in November, the audiences' leadership, being the most watched channel, with a share of 18.9%, and the only generalist channel rising in comparison with the identical period (+0.5 p.p.), rising its distance from TVI to 2.5 p.p;

SIC leads prime time with Jornal da Noite, Amor, Amor and A Serra;

Jornal da Noite is the most watched news show in November;

Isto é Gozar com Quem Trabalha - 4ª Variante is the most watched entertainment show of the Portuguese television in November;

Casa Feliz and Júlia keep the leadership in November and rise in comparison with October;

SIC Notícias keeps being the most watched information channel by the Portuguese people and rises in comparison with October, ending the month of November with a share of 2.1%;

IMPRESA's station ended the month leading with a share of 18.9%, against TVI's 16.4% and RTP1's 11.9%. SIC rises its distance from TVI to 2.5 p.p. and is the only generalist channel rising in comparison with the identical period in 2020 - more 0.5 p.p.. This means 34 consecutive months leading.

In November, Jornal da Noite was, once more, the most watched information channel, from Monday to Sunday, having ended the month leading in the generalist channels' universe.

To the good performance of Jornal da Noite have contributed, in a very positive way, the good results of the existing items throughout the week, such as Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Polígrafo SIC, Essencial, or Reportagem Especial, leaders in the schedule in the generalist channels' universe. The two new items - Descobridores e 5+ - should be highlighted as well since they led the generalist channels' universe. Primeiro Jornal ended the month leading in a systematic way, from Monday to Sunday, once more, and rising in comparison with October.

In fiction, the soap operas Amor, Amor Vol. 2, A Serra, Orgulho & Paixão and Tempo de Amar ended the month leading the generalist channels' universe.