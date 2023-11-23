Total amendment of Article 6 of the Articles of Association of the Company to include a single paragraph, which shall read as follows:

Amendment of Article 5 of the Articles of Association of the Company by amending paragraph 1 and inserting paragraphs 2 and 3, thus making Article 5 read as follows:

Amendment of Article 4 of the Articles of Association of the Company by eliminating paragraphs 3 and 4, its previous paragraph 5 becoming paragraph 3;

Amendment of Article 2 of the Articles of Association of the Company by inserting a paragraph 2, which shall read as follows:

According to the legislation in force, IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Company") hereby informs that the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held today, 23 November 2023, approved the partial amendment of the Company's Articles of Association, as follows:

Amendment of Article 7 of the Articles of Association of the Company, by amending paragraphs 2 and 4, which shall read as follows:

"2 - Attendance at General Shareholders' Meetings is subject to the terms and conditions described in the law and the procedures set out in the respective convening notice.

3 - […]

4 - The instruments of voluntary representation of shareholders at the General Shareholders Meeting must contain all the identifying details of the representative and the represented and must be delivered to the company addressed to the Chairman of the Board of the General Shareholders' Meeting at least three working days before the date set for the meeting, unless the convening notice provides for a different time period, in which case electronic mail may be used." ; Amendment to Article 8 of the Articles of Association of the Company, by amending paragraph 3 and inserting a new paragraph 4, which shall read as follows:

"3 - Voting by correspondence is permitted, as follows: shareholders wishing to exercise their right to vote by correspondence must do so in relation to all the items on the Agenda set out in the notice convening the General

Shareholders' Meeting, and must expressly and clearly state their vote; the voting statements must be signed, and the signatures must be legally recognised as having the power to do so, or, in the case of natural persons, be accompanied by a legible copy of their identification documents; the envelope containing the voting statements must be delivered or sent to the company's registered office by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt, accompanied by a letter referring to the envelope, addressed to the Chairman of the Board of the General Shareholders' Meeting and received no later than the day before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, on a form to be provided by the company; votes cast by correspondence count as negative votes in relation to proposals for resolutions submitted after the vote has been cast.

4 - If expressly mentioned in the notice convening the respective General Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders may exercise their vote using electronic mail, in accordance with the terms, deadlines and conditions set out in said convening notice.";

7. Amendment to Article 11 of the Articles of Association of the Company by amending paragraphs 1 and 2, which shall read as follows:

"1 - The company will be managed by a Board of Directors composed from three to eleven members, elected by the General Shareholders' Meeting for a period of four years, re- election being permitted for successive four-year terms, under the terms of the law.

2 - The Board of Directors referred to in the previous paragraph comprises an Audit

Committee composed from three to five members, who may not be executive members.";