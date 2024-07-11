For the purposes of Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament, IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Impresa") informs its shareholders and the market of the investment made by its subsidiary SIC - Sociedade Independente de Comunicação, S.A. (tax number 501940626), as per the attached press release.

For the purposes of Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament, SIC - Sociedade Independente de Comunicação, S.A., informs its bondholders and the market that, on this date, it made a joint investment with the fund CREST II - FCR, a venture capital investment fund, registered with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission under no. 1632, managed and represented by Crest Capital Partners, SCR, S.A. (tax number 514508418) ("Crest"), under the terms of which they indirectly acquired a joint holding of 90% of the share capital of Etnaga - Consultores Sistemas de Informação, Lda. (with tax number 502669730, "Etnaga"), a company that operates predominantly in the area of specialised ticket sales and reservations through its own platform (the BOL online ticket office).

The investment made by SIC amounts to approximately EUR 2,500,000, corresponding to an indirect 27% stake in Etnaga.

This investment is part of the previously defined strategy, which established the prioritization of accelerating the digital transformation and diversifying SIC's sources of revenue.

