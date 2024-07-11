Impresa SGPS S A : informs on strategic investment by its subsidiary SIC, S.A.
July 11, 2024 at 03:25 pm EDT
IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.
Share Capital: 84,000,000 Euros
Registered Office: Rua Calvet de Magalhães, nº 242, 2770-022 Paço de Arcos
Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon
Registration and tax identification number: 502 437 464
PRIVILEGED INFORMATION
For the purposes of Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament, IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Impresa") informs its shareholders and the market of the investment made by its subsidiary SIC - Sociedade Independente de Comunicação, S.A. (tax number 501940626), as per the attached press release.
Paço de Arcos, 11 July 2024
IMPRESA - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.
SIC - Sociedade Independente de Comunicação, S.A.
Share Capital: 10,328,600 Euros
Head office: Rua Calvet de Magalhães, n.º 242, 2770-022 Paço de Arcos
Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Cascais
Registration and tax identification number: 501 940 626
PRIVILEGED INFORMATION
For the purposes of Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament, SIC - Sociedade Independente de Comunicação, S.A., informs its bondholders and the market that, on this date, it made a joint investment with the fund CREST II - FCR, a venture capital investment fund, registered with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission under no. 1632, managed and represented by Crest Capital Partners, SCR, S.A. (tax number 514508418) ("Crest"), under the terms of which they indirectly acquired a joint holding of 90% of the share capital of Etnaga - Consultores Sistemas de Informação, Lda. (with tax number 502669730, "Etnaga"), a company that operates predominantly in the area of specialised ticket sales and reservations through its own platform (the BOL online ticket office).
The investment made by SIC amounts to approximately EUR 2,500,000, corresponding to an indirect 27% stake in Etnaga.
This investment is part of the previously defined strategy, which established the prioritization of accelerating the digital transformation and diversifying SIC's sources of revenue.
Paço de Arcos, 11 July 2024
SIC - Sociedade Independente de Comunicação, S.A.
Impresa, SGPS, S.A. is Portugal's leading communications group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of TV channels (90.6%): 8 channels operated (SIC, SIC Internacional, SIC News, SIC Radical, SIC Mulher, SIC K, SIC Caras et Txillo) at the end of 2023. The group also offers an activity of streaming exclusive content by subscription (OPTO) and operation of a sports content portal (ADVNCE);
- publishing of newspapers and magazines (8.5%): weekly newspapers Expresso, Blitz, Boa Cama Boa Mesa, Tribuna, etc.;
- other (0.9%): primarily publishing and distribution of multimedia and digital content (operating primarily through the portals Olhares and InfoPortugal).
Portugal accounts for 94.7% of net sales.