IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 03/02 11:24:24 am
0.134 EUR   +3.08%
05:48pIMPRESA SGPS S A  : SIC Audiences in February 2021
PU
02/15IMPRESA SGPS S A  : SGPS, SA informs about stake in VASP
PU
02/03IMPRESA SGPS S A  : SIC Audiences in January 2021
PU
Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in February 2021

03/02/2021 | 05:48pm EST
25 months of leadership

SIC IS THE MOST CHANNEL IN PORTUGAL AND GROWS IN FEBRUARY

- SIC completes 25 consecutive months of leadership;

- SIC keeps being the most watched channel of the Portuguese television in February, with a share of 19,2%, rising 0,2 p.p. against January, against TVI's 17,5% and RTP1's 10,8%;

- SIC's most recent bet on national fiction - A Serra - is the most watched soap opera of the Portuguese television; Amor, Amor ends the month leading;

- Jornal da Noite is the most watched news show in February;

- Casa Feliz ends the month leading, which did not happen since August 2020; Júlia ends the month leading as well;

- SIC leads February, again, on the prime-time access program, with the soap opera Êta Mundo Bom!, which did not happen since August 2020;

- SIC Notícias keeps being the most watched news channel by the Portuguese people and ends the month with a share of 1,9%.

IMPRESA's station ended February leading with a share of 19,2%, against TVI's 17,5% and RTP1's 10,8% and has risen 0,2 p.p. against the previous month.

SIC has been leading for the last 25 consecutive months.

In February, Jornal da Noite was, once more, the most watched news show, from Monday to Sunday, ending the month leading in the generalist channels' universe. To the good performance of Jornal da Noite have contributed, in a very positive way, the good results of the existing items throughout the week, such as Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Grande Reportagem or Polígrafo SIC, leaders in the schedule, in the generalist channels' universe. Another highlight goes to Primeiro Jornal, which ended February leading, in the generalist channels' universe, from Monday to Sunday.

On fiction, SIC's most recent bet - A Serra - should be highlighted, being the most watched soap opera in Portugal during February. The soap operas Amor, Amor, Terra Brava, Golpe de Sorte, Tempo de Amar, Viver a Vida and Etâ Mundo Bom! ended the month leading as well.

On Sunday's prime-time, the show hosted by Ricardo Araújo Pereira - Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha 3ª dose - was the Portuguese people's favourite in February as well.

Casa Feliz leads again and Júlia is invincible

On the morning schedule (between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.), SIC keeps the leadership in February, with a share of 19,1%, and the show Casa Feliz retakes the lead of the mornings on business days, something that did not happen since August 2020. On the afternoon schedule (between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.), SIC maintained the leadership with a share of 18,1%. The performance of Júlia Pinheiro's show should be highlighted, having maintained its leadership on business days.

SIC NOTÍCIAS LEADS IN FEBRUARY

In February, SIC Notícias keeps being the Portuguese people's choice when it comes to selecting good and accurate information. SIC Notícias ended the month with a share of 1,9%.

SIC Mulher ended the month with a share of 0,7%, SIC K with a share of 0,3%, SIC Radical with a share of 0,2% and SIC Caras with a share of 0,2% as well.

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 22:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
