Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Impresa, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPR   PTIPR0AM0000

IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 07/05 09:44:58 am
0.302 EUR   -3.21%
02:12pIMPRESA SGPS S A  : SIC Audiences in June 2021
PU
06/30IMPRESA SGPS S A  : informs about stake in VASP
PU
06/04IMPRESA SGPS S A  : SIC Audiences in May 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in June 2021

07/05/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29 months of leadership

SIC REACHES THE BEST RESULT OF THE YEAR IN JUNE

  • SIC is the Portuguese people's favorite channel and ends the 1st semester of 2021 leading;
  • The television of IMPRESA's group continues to be, in June, the most watched channel, with a share of 20,4%, and reaches the best result of the year;
  • SIC increases the distance to TVI and ends the month with a difference of 3,1 p.p.;
  • SIC leads prime time with Jornal da Noite, Amor, Amor, A Serra and Tempo de Amar;
  • Jornal da Noite is the most watched information show in June;
  • Amor, Amor is the most watched soap opera of the Portuguese television in June;
  • Casa Feliz keeps the leadership in June and SIC is the only generalist channel rising in the mornings;
  • Júlia keeps the leadership in June and rises in comparison to May;
  • SIC aired 4 matches of Euro 2020 and, in average, has reached a share of 37,1% and
    1 402 200 viewers.
  • SIC Notícias keeps being the most watched information channel by the Portuguese people and ends the month with a share of 2,1%, rising in comparison to May;

IMPRESA's station ended June leading with a share of 20,4%, in comparison to TVI's 17,3% and RTP1's 11,8% and increases the distance to TVI to 3,1 p.p..

In June, Jornal da Noite was, once more, the most watched news channel, ending the month leading in the generalist channels' universe.

To the good performance of Jornal da Noite have contributed, in a very positive way, the good results of the existing items throughout the week, such as Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Grande Reportagem, Polígrafo SIC or Essencial, leaders in the schedule in the generalist channels' universe. The item Cantinho do Euro should be highlighted as well, having premiered on June 10th, and having ended the month leading in the generalist channels' universe. Primeiro Jornal, that, once more, led in a sistematic way in June from Monday to Sunday, ended the month leading in the television total at a distance of more than 9,0 p.p. to TVI.

In fiction, the soap operas Amor, Amor, A Serra, Tempo de Amar, Viver a Vida and Orgulho & Paixão, ended the month leading, and the soap opera Amor, Amor was the most watched fiction product of the Portuguese television.

On Sunday's prime time, in June, the 4th season of the show Quem Quer Namorar com o Agricultor? has collected the preference of the viewers and ended the month leading in the generalist channels' universe.

CASA FELIZ AND JÚLIA KEEP THE LEADERSHIP, SIC RISES IN THE MORNINGS AND IN THE AFTERNOONS

In the morning schedule (between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.), SIC, in June, was the only generalist channel rising, ending the month leading with a share of 21,3% and the show Casa Feliz keeps the leadership in the mornings on business days. In the afternoon schedule (between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.), SIC rises in comparison to May as well and leads with a share of 20,3% and Júlia Pinheiro's show keeps the leadership in the afternoons on business days.

SIC NOTÍCIAS LEADS IN JUNE AND RISES AGAINST MAY

In June, SIC Notícias keeps being the Portuguese people's choice when it comes to choosing quality and accurate information. SIC Notícias ended the month with a share of 2,1%, has risen 0,1 p.p. in comparison to the previous month and has been leading for the last 33 consecutive months.

SIC Mulher ended the month with a share of 0,6%, SIC K with a share of 0,3%, SIC Radical with 0,3% and SIC Caras with 0,2%.

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 18:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
02:12pIMPRESA SGPS S A  : SIC Audiences in June 2021
PU
06/30IMPRESA SGPS S A  : informs about stake in VASP
PU
06/04IMPRESA SGPS S A  : SIC Audiences in May 2021
PU
05/25IMPRESA SGPS S A  : Informs on the Resolutions of the General Shareholders Meeti..
PU
05/25IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.  : Proxy Statments
CO
05/18IMPRESA SGPS S A  : SIC Audiences in April 2021
PU
04/29IMPRESA SGPS S A  : informs about Ballot paper by post-individual person
PU
04/20IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.  : Annual Report
CO
04/05IMPRESA SGPS S A  : SIC Audiences in March 2021
PU
03/18IMPRESA SGPS S A  : SGPS, SA informs on 2020 Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 177 M 210 M 210 M
Net income 2020 11,2 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net Debt 2020 153 M 181 M 181 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52,4 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 845
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Impresa, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Miguel dos Reis Chief Financial Officer
Francisco José Pereira Pinto de Balsemão Chairman
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
João Nuno Lopes de Castro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.118.18%53
FOX CORPORATION28.16%21 758
DISCOVERY, INC.3.49%20 056
RTL GROUP S.A.28.08%9 231
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.38.75%6 630
TEGNA INC.34.84%4 166