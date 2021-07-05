Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in June 2021

29 months of leadership

SIC REACHES THE BEST RESULT OF THE YEAR IN JUNE

SIC is the Portuguese people's favorite channel and ends the 1 st semester of 2021 leading;

semester of 2021 leading; The television of IMPRESA's group continues to be, in June, the most watched channel, with a share of 20,4%, and reaches the best result of the year;

SIC increases the distance to TVI and ends the month with a difference of 3,1 p.p.;

SIC leads prime time with Jornal da Noite, Amor, Amor, A Serra and Tempo de Amar;

Jornal da Noite is the most watched information show in June;

Amor, Amor is the most watched soap opera of the Portuguese television in June;

Casa Feliz keeps the leadership in June and SIC is the only generalist channel rising in the mornings;

Júlia keeps the leadership in June and rises in comparison to May;

SIC aired 4 matches of Euro 2020 and, in average, has reached a share of 37,1% and

1 402 200 viewers.

1 402 200 viewers. SIC Notícias keeps being the most watched information channel by the Portuguese people and ends the month with a share of 2,1%, rising in comparison to May;

IMPRESA's station ended June leading with a share of 20,4%, in comparison to TVI's 17,3% and RTP1's 11,8% and increases the distance to TVI to 3,1 p.p..

In June, Jornal da Noite was, once more, the most watched news channel, ending the month leading in the generalist channels' universe.

To the good performance of Jornal da Noite have contributed, in a very positive way, the good results of the existing items throughout the week, such as Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Grande Reportagem, Polígrafo SIC or Essencial, leaders in the schedule in the generalist channels' universe. The item Cantinho do Euro should be highlighted as well, having premiered on June 10th, and having ended the month leading in the generalist channels' universe. Primeiro Jornal, that, once more, led in a sistematic way in June from Monday to Sunday, ended the month leading in the television total at a distance of more than 9,0 p.p. to TVI.

In fiction, the soap operas Amor, Amor, A Serra, Tempo de Amar, Viver a Vida and Orgulho & Paixão, ended the month leading, and the soap opera Amor, Amor was the most watched fiction product of the Portuguese television.