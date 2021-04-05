Log in
IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.

(IPR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 04/01 11:07:22 am
0.163 EUR   +1.24%
IMPRESA SGPS S A  : SIC Audiences in March 2021
PU
03/18IMPRESA SGPS S A  : SGPS, SA informs on 2020 Results
PU
03/18IMPRESA, SGPS, S.A.  : Annual results
CO
Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in March 2021

04/05/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
26 months of leadership

SIC IS THE MOST WATCHED CHANNEL AND GROWS AGAIN IN MARCH

  • SIC keeps being the most watched channel in March, with a share of 19,5%, rising 0,3 p.p. against February.
  • Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha was the most watched entertainment show of the Portuguese television in March; Hell's Kitchen premieres leading
  • Amor, Amor and A Serra are the most watched soap operas of the Portuguese television;
  • Jornal da Noite is the most watched news show in March;
  • Casa Feliz keeps the leadership in March and SIC is the channel the grows the most in the mornings;
  • SIC Notícias keeps being the most watched news channel by the Portuguese people and has been leading for the last 30 months, since October 2018.

IMPRESA's station ended March leading with a share of 19,5%, against TVI's 17,8% and RTP1's 11,7%. It has risen 0,3 p.p. against February. SIC has been leading for the last 26 consecutive months.

In March, Jornal da Noite was, once again, the most watched information show, ending leading the generalist channels' universe. To the good performance of Jornal da Noite have contributed, in a very positive way, the results of the existing items throughout the week, such as Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Grande Reportagem or Polígrafo SIC, leaders in the schedule, in the generalist channels' universe. Another highlight goes to Primeiro Jornal, that, once more, led, in March, consistently, from Monday to Sunday.

In fiction, Terra Brava - that ended in March-, Amor, Amor and A Serra, should be highlighted, being the leading soap operas. Globo's soap operas - Tempo de Amar and Viver a Vida - ended the month leading as well.

On Sunday's prime time, in March, Hell's Kitchen - chef Ljubomir Stanisic's show - premiere should be highlighted, having ended March leading in television total with a share of 26,3%. The show hosted by Ricardo Araújo Pereira - Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha 3ª dose - has gathered, in March, the Portuguese people's preference as well, having been the most watched entertainment show of the month.

SIC IS THE CHANNEL THAT GROWS THE MOST IN THE MORNINGS

In the morning schedule (between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.), SIC keeps its leadership with a share of 20,0%, having been the channel that has risen the most against February, and the show Casa Feliz keeps its leadership in the mornings on business days. In the afternoon schedule (between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.), with Linha Aberta, Júlia, Viver a Vida and Êta Mundo Bom, SIC kept the leadership with a share of 18,1%.

SIC NOTÍCIAS LEADS IN MARCH

In March, SIC Notícias keeps being the Portuguese people's choice when it comes to looking for quality, accurate information. SIC Notícias ended March with a share of 1,8%. The channel has been leading for the last 30 months since October 2018. SIC Mulher ended the month with a share of 0,7%, SIC K with a share of 0,3%, SIC Radical with a share of 0,2% and SIC Caras with a share of 0,2% as well.

Disclaimer

Impresa SGPS SA published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 18:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
