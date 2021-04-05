Impresa SGPS S A : SIC Audiences in March 2021

26 months of leadership

SIC IS THE MOST WATCHED CHANNEL AND GROWS AGAIN IN MARCH

SIC keeps being the most watched channel in March, with a share of 19,5%, rising 0,3 p.p. against February.

Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha was the most watched entertainment show of the Portuguese television in March; Hell's Kitchen premieres leading

Amor, Amor and A Serra are the most watched soap operas of the Portuguese television;

Jornal da Noite is the most watched news show in March;

Casa Feliz keeps the leadership in March and SIC is the channel the grows the most in the mornings;

SIC Notícias keeps being the most watched news channel by the Portuguese people and has been leading for the last 30 months, since October 2018.

IMPRESA's station ended March leading with a share of 19,5%, against TVI's 17,8% and RTP1's 11,7%. It has risen 0,3 p.p. against February. SIC has been leading for the last 26 consecutive months.

In March, Jornal da Noite was, once again, the most watched information show, ending leading the generalist channels' universe. To the good performance of Jornal da Noite have contributed, in a very positive way, the results of the existing items throughout the week, such as Opinião de Luís Marques Mendes, Grande Reportagem or Polígrafo SIC, leaders in the schedule, in the generalist channels' universe. Another highlight goes to Primeiro Jornal, that, once more, led, in March, consistently, from Monday to Sunday.

In fiction, Terra Brava - that ended in March-, Amor, Amor and A Serra, should be highlighted, being the leading soap operas. Globo's soap operas - Tempo de Amar and Viver a Vida - ended the month leading as well.

On Sunday's prime time, in March, Hell's Kitchen - chef Ljubomir Stanisic's show - premiere should be highlighted, having ended March leading in television total with a share of 26,3%. The show hosted by Ricardo Araújo Pereira - Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalha 3ª dose - has gathered, in March, the Portuguese people's preference as well, having been the most watched entertainment show of the month.